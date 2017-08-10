Google Search's new update can turn your smartphone into a virtual fidget spinner

Google's new feature will let your phone turn into a virtual fidget spinner or a dice, a coin or even a metronome. Google today introduced the latest update to Search, making it easier for users to stay in the know and get relevant information quickly and easily. Starting today, users in India will experience tappable shortcuts on the Google app for Android, providing easy access to handy tools and the ability to explore deeper within various topics.

Immediately beneath the search bar, users can now find tappable shortcuts enabling quick access to key information like cricket scores, weather, nearby restaurants and more.

So, if you need to locate the nearest ATM or find out where the latest movies are playing or even plan to pick up groceries from the kirana store on your way home, Google will assist you with relevant and real time information.

Besides the four most often used shortcuts on the home screen, users will find dozens of useful shortcuts in the Google app. To access all the options the user will have to tap the little arrow to the right of the shortcuts. The options vary from nearby gas stations, pharmacies, convenience stores, even discovering vacation destinations and booking flight tickets. Plus, if you're looking for fun, there's quick access to shortcuts like Tic-tac-toe, roll a dice, Solitaire, and the latest trend, fidget spinners.

For sporting enthusiasts, Google has made it easier to access information about their favourite games. A single tap on the Google app can now bring up key match statistics such as the current and past scores, cricket news, and overall team standings for your favourite ICC team.

Update to the latest version of the Google app to see this all-new Search experience. Moving forward, Google will also be adding new shortcuts for big moments and events