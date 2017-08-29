Motorola Moto G5s Plus launch today: Specifications, comparisons

Moto G5s Plus, Motorola's first dual lens phone will be launched today. One of India's favourite brands in the mid-tier segment as well as budget segment will be launching the new Moto G5s Plus and will be available on Amazon at 12pm today.

The device was unveiled in European countries and will was expected to hit Indian markets by Diwali this year. The device features the similar specifications as MotoG5 Plus with the major update being the dual lens camera. Given the specifications, the device is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current Moto G5 Plus.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch a dual lens smartphone in the coming week. Recently even Lenovo launched a dual lens phone, Lenovo K8 Note at Rs 12,999. All these devices seem to fall in the same catergory and are introducing dual-lens' to the mid-tier segment.

Here are highlights of all three devices:

Moto G5S Plus

The Moto G5S Plus uses the same design language as Moto G5 Plus and even features the same chipset, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 and the same 3000mAh battery. It still comes equipped with a FullHD 5.5inch screen and a fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G5S Plus gets a new dual camera setup with two 13 megapixel sensors with f/2.0 aperture placed horizontally. These cameras will help the portrait mode which was made popular by iPhone 7 Plus. The new camera will also be able to shoot 4K videos.

Xiaomi Mi 5X

The device is not a high-end device but still comes equipped with a dual-camera lens, which the company claims is the same as Xiaomi Mi6 camera module. Other than the additional camera module, the device comes with specifications similar to Redmi Note 4.

The device sports a unibody design similar to the newly launched Mi Max 2 and also takes design cues from iPhone 7, where the antenna lines have been pushed to the edges.

The device is powered by an octacore Snapdragon 625 chipset which can also be found on the Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2. Xiaomi Mi5X will come with a combination of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with a 5.5 inch FullHD screen and has a finger print sensor on the back of the phone. Above the fingerprint sensor, the device features two camera modules setup horizontally.

The camera comprises one 12 megapixel wide angle camera with a 1.25 micron pixel size and another module with a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 1micron pixel size and an f/2.6 aperture.

Lenovo K8 Note

Lenovo K8 Note is equipped with a MediaTek Helio-X20 chipset which is a deca-core setup. The higher variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space and the lower with 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM.

The device will comes with 5.5 inch FullHD screen covered by Corning Gorilla Glass. In its dual camera setup, the Note K8 houses a 13Megapixel unit and another 5Megapixel unit. According to Lenovo, these cameras can give the user a "DSLR-like depth-of-field effect".The front panel comes with a 13Megapixel sensor which will be assisted by a selfie flash light.

The Lenovo K8 Note will also feature a 4,000 mAh battery unit which can also be turbo charged using a 15W charger. The 3GB/32GB of Lenovo K8 Note variant is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 4GB/64GB is priced at Rs 13,999.