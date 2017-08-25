Samsung slashes prices of Galaxy S8+ 128GB by Rs 5,000, makes space for Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in India and in order to distance it from the flagship series. Samsung has reduced the price on the 128GB/6GB RAM variant of Galaxy S8+.

The price cut has, however, made both variants priced too close to each other. The previous price of the device was Rs 70,900 which has been brought down to Rs 65,900 in comparison to Rs 64,900, the price tag on the 64GB/4GB variant.

Samsung launched the Note 8 globally in an event in New York on Wednesday. The device has been priced at $930 in the US and is expected to launch in India with a much heavier price tag. Despite last years' Note 7 debacle, Samsung managed to retain the enthusiasm of potential buyers. Over that, the device is priced much higher than any other Samsung smartphone ever launched.

Last years' Note 7 was priced above $800 and even this year's Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been priced below $900, while the new Note 8 starts at $930. The new Samsung will go on sale globally on September and is expected to arrive in India on the same date with an exclusive partnership with Amazon India.

Meanwhile, numerous reports suggest that Apple iPhone 8 might overtake Samsung Note 8 in terms of price, with a price tag of $1000 or more. This can place the Note 8 in a relatively comfortable zone in the premium segment. Analyst's have also predicted that this high price tag might lead to lower demand in iPhones this year.



Here are the highlights of Samsung's Galaxy Note 8:

Infinity Display: The Galaxy Note 8 comes with a monsterous screen of 6.3 inches but it still manages to cram that in a relatively small footprint, thanks to Samsung's Infinity Display. The display is of the same size as Galaxy S8+ and also has the same resolution. However, the Note 8 is slightly less curved than the Galaxy S8+ to accommodate more writing space.

Samsung has managed to reduce the bezels surrounding the display even more in comparison to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+. The display follows an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 with a resolution of 2960x1440 pixels.

S Pen: In the age of gigantic smartphones, what makes a Note phone more Note-worthy than others? The S Pen. Last year, after the Note 7 fiasco, there were speculations that Samsung might scrap the entire Note line-up. However, the South Korean tech giant claimed that Note 7 enthusiasts love the S Pen and it functionality.

This year Samsung added a few more features specific to the S Pen. Paired with the large screen and wider Infinity Display, the prospects of the S Pen have grown manifold. Equipped with a finer tip and higher pressure sensitivity, it can now be used to create anything from fine art pieces to day-to-day tasks.

The S Pen now comes with Live Message feature which allows you can animate anything you write or draw, including scribble on photos. These animations can also be messaged for personalised touch.

The Screen Off memo feature has been improved too, allowing users to write for 100 pages without switching on the screen and edit text with double tap. Now entire texts can be translated from one language to another by moving the S Pen over them.

Dual-lens Camera: The biggest differentiator between the Galaxy S8+ and the Note 8 is the dual-lens setup on the latter. This is the first time Samsung boarded the dual-lens band wagon and the expectations are high. Considering that Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ went neck to neck with any dual camera setup in the industry, Galaxy Note 8 stands a greater chance of blowing the competition out of water.

Galaxy Note 8 also has the first dual-camera system to feature Optical Image Stabilisation in both camera units, making low-light photography feel like a breeze. Other than OIS, the camera module comes with dual pixel sensor for better photos in low light conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also comes with a feature called Live Focus which allows the user to decide how prominently the subject stands out by the adjusting the background blur levels, before or after the picture is taken.

Bixby: Samsung's own Bixby seems to be growing up to be a mature AI assistant. The demonstration of Bixby ranged from placing calls to clicking food pictures without the need to touch the screen. The dedicated Bixby button on the device gives us an idea of how important this new software is to Samsung. Samsung claims that Bixby can identify fluent languages without any trouble.

Bixby will soon allow users to play music on Spotify, courtesy a partnership between Samsung and the digital music service. Samsung promised more exciting news in its Developers' Conference in October.

Samsung DeX: Samsung DeX evolved into a better feature with lower boot times and additional features.The company is making efforts to create an ecosystem of utility and game applications, by partnering with their respective creators, specifically optimised for use on desktop, and form a seamless interface.



