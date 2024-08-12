scorecardresearch
Virgo daily horoscope for August 12, 2024: Can get financial loss. Be careful in financial matters

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today you will find that someone holding a position in a foreign country brings you some kind of financial benefit and some recognition. All this is the result of your hard work and it was long overdue. This could be the result of some clever networking you did recently, or it could come straight from your boss. Your excellent work did not go unnoticed. There is a possibility of financial loss. You have to be careful in financial matters. You will be expected to make huge profits in business. You can connect your business with foreign sources. There are also chances of you traveling abroad for business.

Jobs and Career: Working conditions will be mixed. Respect for leadership and management will remain. Work progress will be smooth. Follow rules and regulations. Do not leave matters pending. Work after taking advice. Be cautious in business matters. You will get professional support. Focus on compatibility. Avoid haste in discussion. Beware of deceitful people. Keep focus on the goal.

Health: Emphasis on health. Take nutritious food. Maintain confidence. Increase cohesion. Improve organization. Increase enthusiasm and morale.

 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Aug 12, 2024, 8:23 AM IST
