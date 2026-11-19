Fueled by soaring tech valuations, Atherton, near Palo Alto, recently reclaimed the title of America’s most expensive ZIP code — 94027 — from Sagaponack, New York. According to PropertyShark, the median price for a single-family home in Atherton now sits at $10.73 million.

Meanwhile, San Francisco saw 40 single-family homes sell for at least $5 million in October, setting a monthly sales record for brokerage Compass.

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San Francisco real estate broker Nina Hatvany, whose clientele includes employees from both Anthropic and IPO-bound OpenAI, noted that some workers have borrowed against their private shares to secure properties before colleagues cash out and drive up bids, as reported by the New York Post.

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Hatvany observed that many of her younger buyers are purchasing their first homes in their late twenties or thirties, with budgets reaching up to $20 million.

The AI premium is visible across neighboring markets as well. In Menlo Park, AI workers recently paid nearly $10 million in cash for a residence — $1 million more than the property fetched just 18 months prior without any renovations — according to Matt Zampella, who managed the transaction.

At the upper tier of San Francisco’s market, a Gilded Age mansion was listed for $34.95 million, while an eight-bedroom Presidio Heights home sold in October for $28.5 million, clearing $10 million over its asking price.

The spending boom underscores a widening economic divide across the region. Per-capita income in Atherton averaged $188,631 annually, more than triple the $61,757 average in Oakland, located 35 miles across the bay, according to 2024 Census Bureau estimates.

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Beyond real estate, AI executives and engineers are channeling windfalls into sports, marine transit, and luxury goods, as reported by the New York Post. At OpenAI, more than 600 current and former staffers sold $6.6 billion in shares in October 2025, with roughly 75 individuals pocketing the maximum $30 million payout, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On the water, yacht dealer Jeff Brown shared that tech buyers are snapping up Axopar adventure boats priced between $350,000 and $800,000, using them to commute across the bay for work, dinner, or basketball games. Brown likened the vessels to a Range Rover built for the water, according to the New York Post.

On land, McLaren San Francisco showcases supercars outside its Palo Alto showroom, listing a new 750S Spider at $426,000 alongside lower-priced models around $333,000. Completing the high-net-worth aesthetic, AI buyers are gravitating toward complex mechanical watches capable of tracking sunrise and sunset times, Jared Silver, president of Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, told the New York Post.

Preferred brands include Krayon, starting near $135,000, and MB&F, starting around $80,000. Silver noted the striking contrast between the rapid pace at which AI workers are building future technologies and their admiration for handcrafted timepieces that require months or years to assemble.