The capital had recorded its cleanest air this month on Tuesday, with an AQI of 204. However, PM2.5 remained a major pollutant, raising concerns about respiratory infections, asthma, bronchitis and cardiovascular complications.

How does pollution affect medical expenses?

Prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter can irritate airways, trigger inflammation and weaken respiratory defence mechanisms. People with existing lung or cardiovascular conditions may face greater health risks, potentially requiring repeated consultations, diagnostic tests and hospitalisation.

Nitin Deo, Chief Technical Officer at Zuno General Insurance, said worsening air quality is emerging as a significant public health concern, extending beyond respiratory illnesses to cardiovascular health.

"Prolonged exposure to pollutants can aggravate existing conditions such as asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory infections, while also increasing cardiovascular risks, particularly among individuals with pre-existing health conditions," Deo said.

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Does health insurance cover pollution-related illnesses?

Most comprehensive health insurance policies generally cover medically necessary hospitalisation for respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses, subject to policy conditions.

For instance, hospitalisation for severe asthma complications, pneumonia or cardiac emergencies may qualify for coverage if the treatment meets the insurer's requirements.

However, routine consultations, medicines, inhalers and outpatient diagnostic tests are not automatically covered.

Deo said consumers should assess whether their sum insured is sufficient to meet potential hospitalisation expenses and understand the benefits available under their policies.

What about OPD consultations and diagnostic tests?

Standard hospitalisation-focused policies may exclude standalone outpatient consultations, medicines and diagnostic investigations unless specific OPD benefits are included.

However, eligible diagnostic tests and medicines incurred within the policy's pre- and post-hospitalisation coverage periods may be reimbursable when linked to an admissible hospitalisation claim.

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Policyholders should check applicable limits, exclusions and reimbursement conditions.

What happens if you already have asthma or heart disease?

Pre-existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions require particular attention because waiting periods and policy exclusions can affect claims.

Under applicable IRDAI regulations, the maximum waiting period for disclosed pre-existing diseases in new health insurance policies is generally 36 months, subject to policy terms.

Consumers should disclose existing medical conditions accurately when purchasing coverage.

Should you increase your health insurance coverage?

Deo recommends reviewing the sum insured, waiting periods, sub-limits, cashless hospital networks and pre- and post-hospitalisation benefits.

He also highlighted the potential impact of prolonged illness on household income and the availability of specialised critical illness add-ons.

However, such policies typically pay only for specifically covered diagnoses meeting defined conditions, not pollution-related symptoms generally.

For households facing recurring medical expenses, adequate hospitalisation coverage, appropriate OPD benefits and emergency savings can help reduce financial uncertainty during periods of worsening air quality.