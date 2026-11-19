According to Lentra's Diwali 2026 insights, 74 out of every 100 consumer-durable loan applications were for mobile phones, while the remaining 26 covered other products, including household appliances and electronics.

The average consumer-durable loan ticket size was estimated at ₹28,000, indicating the role of relatively small-ticket financing in festive purchases.

Why are smartphones dominating festive borrowing?

Smartphones have become essential for communication, digital payments, education, entertainment and work. However, upgrading to newer devices can involve significant upfront expenditure, particularly for younger consumers.

Equated monthly instalments (EMIs) allow buyers to spread the purchase cost over several months instead of paying the entire amount immediately.

Festive discounts, exchange offers and financing schemes can further reduce the immediate financial burden. However, Lentra's data does not separately identify how much of the borrowing was driven by premium smartphone upgrades or promotional financing.

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Young borrowers account for 62% of applications

The report highlights the growing participation of younger consumers in credit-financed purchases.

Consumers below 35 accounted for 62% of consumer-durable loan applications, with the 22–35 age group emerging as the typical borrowing segment.

Among men, those aged 22–25 were identified as a prominent segment for mobile-phone purchases. Appliance financing among women, meanwhile, leaned towards consumers aged above 35.

For younger borrowers, EMIs can make expensive purchases more accessible without requiring substantial upfront savings. Timely repayments can also help establish a positive credit history.

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However, missed payments can attract penalties and negatively affect credit scores, potentially making future borrowing more expensive.

Rural India emerges as a major credit market

The report also revealed that rural consumers accounted for 58% of consumer-durable loan applications, compared with 42% from urban markets.

State-wise data showed that mobile phones represented 86% of consumer-durable loan applications in Gujarat and 82% in Rajasthan, exceeding the national average of 74%.

These figures highlight regional differences in borrowing preferences, although they do not establish whether consumers are taking on more debt relative to their incomes.

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How much does a ₹28,000 smartphone cost on EMI?

For a ₹28,000 loan at an illustrative annual interest rate of 15%, the monthly EMI would be approximately ₹2,527 over 12 months, taking total repayment to around ₹30,320.

This means borrowers would pay roughly ₹2,320 in interest, excluding processing fees and other charges.

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Even zero-cost EMI offers should be examined carefully, as processing fees or the loss of upfront discounts can increase the effective purchase cost.

Financial planners generally recommend comparing the total repayment amount with the cash price before financing a depreciating asset such as a smartphone.

For young consumers, the key consideration is whether monthly repayments remain affordable without compromising essential expenses, emergency savings or existing financial commitments.

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