Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (1960-2022) was a legendary Indian billionaire investor and stock trader often referred to as the “Big Bull” of India or the “Indian Warren Buffett”. He was a qualified Chartered Accountant who transformed a modest ₹5,000 investment in 1985 into a multibillion-dollar portfolio.

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At the time of his passing in August 2022, his net worth was estimated at $5.80 billion, making him one of the richest people in India. Shortly before his death, he co-founded Akasa Air, a low-cost Indian airline.

His portfolio was famous for long-term “multibagger” stocks, most notably Titan Company, where his early bet grew 400x over two decades.

He was a steadfast optimist regarding India's economic growth, famously stating, “The future of India is brighter than the sun”.

When was this quote said by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

In an August 18, 2012 profile titled "Law of the Jungle" by The Economist, Jhunjhunwala stated, "Growth comes from chaos, not order," while reassuring investors during concerns over an economic slowdown.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s quote highlights that major market opportunities, shifts, and wealth creation often emerge during volatility, uncertainty, and disruption rather than calm, predictable periods.

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What does this quote mean?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s quote, "Growth comes from chaos, not order," means that major wealth creation and economic breakthroughs happen during periods of disruption and uncertainty rather than calm, predictable times. When markets are orderly and optimistic, opportunities are already widely recognised and expensive.

In contrast, market crashes, economic shake-ups, and rapid industry changes create fear, temporary mispricing, and space for adaptable businesses to gain market share. For investors and entrepreneurs, embracing that discomfort—rather than waiting for everything to feel safe—is often what unlocks long-term growth.