Auto Expo 2020: MG motors unveils Marvel X SUV

MG Motor India showcased the future of mobility with a huge line-up of global products - including the Marvel X, the world's first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving - at Auto Expo 2020.

Designed to reflect its strong British lineage and its future-ready brand ethos, the MG pavilion at the Auto Expo came with various engagement options for visitors, such as the MG Carffe and an accessories and merchandise section. It also featured a dedicated segment for "i-SMART" - the technology that powers the HECTOR, India's first internet car, and the ZS EV, India's first pure electric internet SUV.

Throughout the product showcase, the brand has reiterated its strong commitment to the Indian market and highlighted its focus on future-ready innovation.

At Auto Expo 2020, the carmaker showcased 14 internet, electric and autonomous cars across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments. Participating for the first time at the prestigious industry event, the showcase helped MG demonstrate its technological prowess and global position as a future-forward brand.

MG Motor at the Auto Expo 2020 also stated that it has the capability to introduce some of these technologies in the next few years in the Indian market.

Speaking about the Auto Expo participation, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "We are delighted with the reception received for our cutting-edge products. MG's vision for the future of mobility is connected, tech-driven, and sustainable, and products showcased are a testament to our commitment to enabling this vision."

"Having successfully introduced category-leading products such as the HECTOR and the ZS EV in the Indian market, the showcase of 14 global products across different categories is aimed at giving consumers and industry stakeholders a glimpse of the excitement and innovation that the future holds," Chaba added.

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG Motor India has its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat.

