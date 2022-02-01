Bajaj Auto's overall domestic sales decrease by 12% on-year in Jan

Bajaj Auto stated in its sales report for January 2022 that year-on-year, domestic sales – two-wheelers + commercial vehicles in January 2022 – decreased 12 per cent from 1,70,757 units to 1,49,656 units, while exports declined 16 per cent from 2,54,442 units to 2,13,787 units.



Bajaj Auto sold a total of 3,63,443 units in January, reporting a 15 per cent drop year-on-year from 4,25,199 last year. The two-wheeler domestic sales dropped 14 per cent from 1,57,404 in January 2021 to 1,35,496 units in January 2022.

While the total sale of commercial vehicles (domestic, exports) decreased by one per cent compared to January 2021. The company sold 14,160 units in the domestic market in January 2022, compared to 13,353 units in January 2021-- an increase of 6 per cent year-on-year.



As for the exports, the total two-wheeler sales in the international market have witnessed a fall of 17 per cent from last year, selling 1,87,934 units in January 2022. In the commercial vehicles category, the exports decreased by four per cent to 25,853 units in January 2022, from 26,910 in January 2021.



When it comes to YTD sales until now, Bajaj Auto clocked a growth of 14 per cent from 32,28,449 in April-Jan 2021 units to 36,95,225 units in 2022.