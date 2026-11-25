Lakshmi Venu has moved the Madras High Court seeking her rightful share in the TVS family's joint assets.
Senior advocate C Aryama Sundaram, counsel for Lakshmi Venu, daughter of industrialist Venu Srinivasan, on Wednesday said his client approached the Madras High Court after spending nearly 18 months seeking information and attempting to resolve a family asset dispute amicably. The legal battle centres on inheritance rights and the alleged disproportionate distribution of assets within the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family.
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The escalating succession dispute has reached the Madras High Court, with Lakshmi seeking partition of what she claims are joint family assets.
In an interview with Business Today, Sundaram said his client had exhausted several avenues for reconciliation, including requests for documents, direct dialogue and mediation, before initiating legal proceedings against her father.
“The last thing Lakshmi Venu ever wanted was to have to go to a court over this,” Sundaram said, describing the development as a deeply unfortunate situation for his client.
According to Sundaram, Lakshmi became concerned around 18 months ago after public disclosures appeared to indicate an asset distribution under which she would receive a 5% share, while her brother, Sudarshan Venu, would receive 95%.
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18 months of unsuccessful negotiations
Sundaram said Lakshmi repeatedly sought information and documents from her father to understand the arrangements governing the family's assets.
“For one and a half years, all that she was doing was asking for information, appealing, begging of her father to say, ‘Please let me know what's happening. Please show me what has happened.’”
Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, chairman of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), also intervened in an effort to resolve the disagreement.
“Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, also tried her level best to get a resolution to this issue. And then finally, it came to a stage where she made not even one inch of headway in this attempted dialogue,” Sundaram said.
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With negotiations failing to make progress, Lakshmi served a partition notice on her father on November 16, calling upon him to give effect to a fair and lawful division of the family assets.
She filed the suit less than 10 days later, alleging that the response to her notice failed to address her claims or facilitate an amicable settlement.
What is at the heart of the dispute?
The central legal disagreement concerns whether the assets held by the Venu Srinivasan branch constitute joint family coparcenary property or Venu Srinivasan's individual property.
Lakshmi maintains that neither the 2020 TVS family arrangement nor subsequent arrangements resulted in a partition of assets within her immediate family.
The disputed assets include interests held through the VS Trust and other holding entities, covering businesses such as TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.
Lakshmi has invoked her rights under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, which recognises daughters as coparceners with rights equal to those of sons.
According to Sundaram, the opposing side maintains that the disputed assets constitute Venu Srinivasan's individual property.
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“But let me leave it with this, that certainly we disagree with this, and we do not agree that there has been any partition as yet. And we believe that a partition is the next step forward,” Sundaram said.
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