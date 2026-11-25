The contrast between the two businesses is becoming increasingly important to the company’s strategy, with the latest restructuring expected to affect a significant portion of its workforce, according to The Economic Times.

JioStar rethinks its television business as digital grows

JioStar’s broadcasting business includes around 120 entertainment and sports channels. However, the company is planning to shut down channels that are incurring costs without generating meaningful revenue. The aim is to rationalise its television portfolio and redirect investments towards businesses with stronger growth prospects.

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This shift also comes against the backdrop of the merger between Disney Star and Viacom18, which created JioStar. The latest exercise is the company’s second major round of job cuts since the merger. Around 500 employees were laid off across functions in the earlier round in 2025.

How many employees could be affected?

The exact number of employees affected this time has not been disclosed. Estimates cited by media report suggest the phased layoffs could impact more than 10% of JioStar’s workforce, which is estimated to exceed 5,000 employees.

In the report, people aware of the development said that affected employees are being offered severance of at least six months’ salary, along with a pro-rata bonus for the current financial year.

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The workforce reduction also comes amid similar pressure across television broadcasters. Zee Entertainment’s employee count fell from 3,434 in FY25 to 3,007 in FY26, while Sony Pictures Networks India reduced its headcount by more than 10%.

The report suggests, a JioStar spokesperson said the company was rebalancing its portfolio to focus investments on businesses with the strongest long-term growth opportunities. The company described this as a strategic decision to strengthen its position in a changing industry.