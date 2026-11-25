The broader indices, however, witnessed mixed performance. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.30 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.44 per cent, indicating that the recovery was more pronounced among large-cap stocks.

Among Sensex constituents, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Axis Bank, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Eternal, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking, said, "Market staged a sharp rebound on Wednesday, recovering strongly from Monday's sell-off and gaining nearly 2 per cent. Following a gap-up opening, the benchmark indices extended their gains during the first half of the session. However, profit-booking near Monday's high trimmed some of the upside."

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Explaining the factors behind the recovery, Mishra said, "The rebound was supported by sustained foreign investor buying, easing crude oil prices and a strengthening rupee. Foreign investors have infused over $14 billion into Indian equities so far in November, marking a significant turnaround in flows. Brent crude recently eased towards $90 per barrel, while the rupee strengthened against the US dollar. These developments have improved the domestic macroeconomic backdrop and investor confidence, despite lingering global uncertainties."

On the market outlook, Mishra said, "The sharp recovery following Monday's correction suggests that underlying buying interest remains intact, although some consolidation cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the ongoing sectoral rotation is likely to keep stock-specific opportunities alive. Within the rate-sensitive basket, we expect auto and realty to maintain their positive momentum, while banking stocks may take a breather following their recent outperformance. Pharma and healthcare also present encouraging prospects. Participants should align their portfolios with these evolving trends and use intermittent dips to accumulate quality stocks."

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Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said, "Bulls returned with renewed vigour after the market holiday, with domestic equities shrugging off weak Asian cues and subdued US futures ahead of the US PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) inflation data, even as hawkish Fed commentary reinforced expectations of a December rate hike. India continued to benefit as global investors rotated out of crowded AI-linked trades. Large caps outperformed the broader market, with IT also witnessing gains as investors shifted capital into undervalued AI implementers with steady cash flows."

Elaborating on sectoral performance, Nair said, "Private banks and FMCG, however, drove most of the advance, with private banks advancing on a catch-up rally after recent gains in PSU banks, supported by attractive valuations and strong loan growth, while FMCG stocks advanced as softer palm oil and crude prices improved the margin outlook. Metals, however, declined as the AI-linked copper trade unwound, with weaker commodity prices and soft Chinese demand weighing on the sector, and the prospect of further Fed tightening adding to the pressure."

Nifty outlook

Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said, "For Nifty, the 25,620–25,650 zone is expected to act as immediate support. A sustained breach below this range could invite profit booking towards 25,480. On the upside, 25,950–25,980 remains the immediate hurdle. A decisive breakout above this zone could trigger further short-covering and extend the move towards 26,200."