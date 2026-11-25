US-listed Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows of $4.94 billion in November so far, through November 24, according to Bloomberg data. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, the largest Bitcoin fund, has seen more than $4 billion in redemptions this month, putting it on course for its worst monthly outflow.

The withdrawals mark a sharp reversal for ETFs that helped drive Bitcoin’s rally after their US debut in January 2024. The funds broadened access to the cryptocurrency for institutional and retail investors, becoming an important source of demand. Persistent redemptions are now adding to selling pressure as that source of buying weakens.

“The attempted recovery has failed to hold above $60,000. Two pressures stand out: investors are paying for larger expected swings in options, while dated fund withdrawals show that institutional demand through US Bitcoin ETFs remained weak,” said Purvang Mashru, Lead Analyst at BitDelta India. He identified October’s US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation report as the next catalyst for the crypto market.

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Bitcoin briefly rebounded on Monday alongside other risk assets following a wider market rally linked to Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang, but subsequently surrendered those gains. The reversal suggests investors are using rallies to reduce their exposure amid persistent macroeconomic uncertainty.

“Institutional demand remains subdued and reports of potential US tariffs on 16 countries have further unsettled investors, adding to broader risk aversion,” said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex. “For sentiment to improve, Bitcoin needs to reclaim $62,000. Until then, $58,000 remains a critical support level to watch.”



Bitcoin faces macroeconomic and sentiment headwinds

Bitcoin is facing several headwinds, including concerns about higher interest rates, high-profile cryptocurrency hacks and the prospect of increased regulatory scrutiny in the US. Continued outflows from investment funds have added to pressure on prices, while uncertainty across global risk markets has weakened appetite for volatile assets.

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Spot Bitcoin ETF flows have remained subdued this month, with net outflows of about $4.71 billion, according to CoinSwitch Markets Desk.

“With BTC holding close to a major psychological level, a rebound in risk appetite could set the stage for further gains,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, adding that stabilisation in ETF flows could restore an important source of demand.

Vikas Gupta, Country Manager – India at Bybit, said institutional withdrawals from Bitcoin ETFs reflected a shift in capital allocation amid macroeconomic uncertainty and cautious sentiment across global risk markets.

“For retail investors, these developments can translate into sharper price movements and greater uncertainty, when institutional withdrawals influence market sentiment,” Gupta said.

He advised retail investors against reacting impulsively to short-term fund-flow data. “Retailers should avoid reacting impulsively to short-term flow data and instead assess market developments in the context of their risk appetite, investment horizon and overall market conditions,” he added.

Gupta said continued market development, improved risk awareness and responsible participation would be important in building a more informed and sustainable cryptocurrency market.