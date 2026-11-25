However, the FMCG stock has declined 22% in the past 52 weeks.

The stock trades at 22 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year. It trades at 18 times trailing EPS. The company is priced at 5.4 times book value.

Analyst Activity

As per Bloomberg, analysts have 26 buy, 12 hold, and one sell recommendations on the stock. The consensus rating is 4.1, on a 1-5 scale with 1 meaning strong sell and 5 meaning strong buy. The price target of Rs 317.32 represents a 1.5% increase from the last price.

In the current session, ITC stock rose 4% to Rs 312.80. Later, the stock ended 2.66% higher to end at a six month high of Rs 309. The index last closed above Rs 309 level on May 19 when it ended at Rs 310. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.87 lakh crore. Total 31.08 lakh shares of the FMCG firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 95.75 crore on BSE today.

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ITC share price targets

Jefferies sees Rs 350 as target, Nomura sets Rs 340

Brokerages have maintained a mixed outlook on ITC shares, with price targets ranging from Rs 260 to Rs 350 as analysts assess the impact of higher cigarette taxes, pricing actions and inflationary pressures on the company's earnings prospects.

Jefferies has assigned a price target of Rs 350 to ITC, while Nomura has maintained a BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 340. Avendus Spark has also retained its BUY call, with a target of Rs 320.

Nuvama has recommended BUY on the FMCG stock with a price target of Rs 310, while Dolat Capital has an ACCUMULATE rating with a target of Rs 305. Prabhudas Lilladher has assigned an ACCUMULATE recommendation with a target price of Rs 294.

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Axis Securities: Target cut to Rs 260

Axis Securities has reduced its price target on ITC to Rs 260 per share from Rs 285 earlier, while maintaining its HOLD rating.

The brokerage said the recent increase in cigarette taxes, along with persistent inflationary pressures arising from geopolitical uncertainties, higher energy costs and supply-chain disruptions, has prompted it to lower its earnings estimates.

However, Axis Securities remains positive on ITC's long-term growth prospects, supported by its diversified business portfolio and strong execution capabilities.

HDFC Securities: Target Rs 300; ADD

HDFC Securities has assigned a price target of Rs 300 to ITC while maintaining its ADD recommendation.

The brokerage continues to view the cigarettes business as the primary driver of the stock's performance. It expects cigarette EBIT per stick to recover by Q4FY27, supported by the implementation of around 80% of the planned price hikes.

However, ITC's valuation is expected to remain subdued in the near term as the market assesses the impact of steep price increases on cigarette volumes and earnings.

HDFC Securities believes a valuation rerating could materialise as the impact of price hikes becomes clearer and cigarette profitability begins to recover.