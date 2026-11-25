The stock closed at Rs 36.10, up 0.56% or Rs 0.20 from its previous close of Rs 35.90. It opened at Rs 36.39 and touched a high of Rs 36.40 and a low of Rs 35.70 during the session.

The Thoothukudi plant will manufacture advanced wind turbine blades of up to 95 metre in length for Suzlon's S175 5 MW turbine. The company expects the facility to create more than 1,000 skilled manufacturing jobs, with around 80% of the employment expected to come from rural communities. The plant will be powered entirely by renewable energy.

The new facility will be part of Suzlon's three planned AI-powered smart blade manufacturing factories, alongside facilities in Gujarat and Karnataka. The company said the factories are being strategically located close to potential wind-rich sites to strengthen manufacturing and delivery capabilities and support its order book of approximately 6 GW.

Advertisement

Commenting on the development, CM Vijay said the project reflected the state's focus on industrial growth, technological progress and quality jobs. He added that the factory would create opportunities beyond major cities, with more than 1,000 jobs expected and 80% of them benefiting rural communities.

Suzlon has been operating in Tamil Nadu since 2001 and has employed more than 2,100 people in the state over the years.