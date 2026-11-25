Suzlon Energy Ltd shares closed higher on Wednesday after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay laid the foundation stone for the company's 1 GW smart blade manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi.
The proposed facility will be Suzlon's third manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, complementing its two existing plants in Coimbatore. The company plans to invest around Rs 200 crore in the project through internal accruals and expects to add the proposed manufacturing capacity within approximately 12 months. Suzlon said the expansion will help increase its rotor blade manufacturing capacity to cater to the production of higher-rated wind turbine generator models.