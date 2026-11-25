Sterlite Technologies sharer price targets

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 500, while resistance stands at Rs 620. A decisive breakout above Rs 620 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 640. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 500-Rs 640 range."

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The technical view is bearish as the stock trades below the 20, 50, and 100 EMAs while testing support near the 200-EMA (572.59). RSI stands at 27.44, reflecting weak momentum in oversold territory. Price action shows a steep pullback from highs with a sharp drop today. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and awaiting a decisive breakout above 600."

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Sterlite Technologies stock

The stock is oversold on charts with a RSI of 29.6. An RSI below 30 indicates a stock has more sellers than buyers in a trading session.

Sterlite Technologies shares slipped 2% to Rs 579.90 against the previous close of Rs 591.40. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 29,680 crore.

Despite the recent selloff, Sterlite Technologies share price has risen 463% in 2026 and gained 400% in three years.

The stock trades below its 5 day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which signals a strong uptrend. The stock has a beta of 0.38, indicating low volatility in a year.

About the company

Sterlite Technologies is engaged in designing, building and managing smarter digital networks. Its digital networks focused business products, services and software includes optical communication products, network and system integration services and operations support systems (OSS)/business support system (BSS) software solutions. It operates in six continents and more than 100 countries.