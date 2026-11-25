In an email dated October 24, 2025, titled “A Deepawali Letter of Faith, Hope, and Dharma”, Mistry urged the Prime Minister to intervene in what he called a long-standing impasse over Tata Sons’ listing, as per the report. He accused Tata Trusts, which owns about two-thirds of Tata Sons, of holding the company “hostage for power and personal interest”, and alleged that RBI rules and listing deadlines were being disregarded.

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The RBI forwarded the October letter to the finance ministry’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) on November 21. The department subsequently sought comments from RBI deputy governors Shirish Chandra Murmu and Swaminathan J. The June 12, 2026, letter was also forwarded to the DFS, though the RBI withheld its contents citing business confidentiality under the RTI Act, the report stated.

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The RTI response also disclosed 16 meetings between RBI officials and Tata Group representatives from September 2022 to October 2026. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran met former governor Shaktikanta Das nine times and current governor Sanjay Malhotra once. Noel Tata met Das in October 2024 and Malhotra in April 2026. Deputy governor Murmu met Tata Group company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay four times this year.

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The RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company in September 2022, requiring it to list by September 30, 2025. After Tata Sons repaid over ₹21,000 crore in debt and applied for deregistration in March 2024, the RBI rejected its application on September 11, 2026. On November 16, it reiterated that the company must comply with regulations and list.

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The SP Group had over ₹36,000 crore in debt as of March 2025. Its Tata Sons stake is its most valuable asset.

