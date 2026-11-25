According to sources, differences between Flipkart’s management and its parent company, Walmart, over the timing and road map for an initial public offering (IPO) may have contributed to the developments. Walmart, which holds a majority stake in Flipkart, is understood to be seeking greater clarity on the company’s path to profitability and future growth strategy before considering a public listing. However, these claims have not been officially confirmed, and neither company has publicly linked Krishnamurthy’s departure to disagreements over the IPO.

Sources further indicate that Walmart has not given the green light for a public listing and may not be considering one in the immediate future, given that Flipkart does not currently require public-market capital to fund its strategic objectives.

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A decade of growth and expansion

In its official statement, Flipkart credited Krishnamurthy with leading the company through a defining decade of growth. Under his leadership, the business expanded more than fivefold, strengthening its position as one of India's leading e-commerce companies and contributing to the transformation of the country's digital commerce landscape.

The company highlighted the growth of its flagship The Big Billion Days sale, which has become synonymous with India's festive shopping season. Flipkart also introduced several technology-led innovations and industry-first initiatives, expanded its geographical footprint and developed new capabilities and services for consumers and sellers.

The company said Krishnamurthy's emphasis on governance and operational discipline helped shape the evolution of Indian e-commerce while creating opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, sellers and millions of consumers.

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"Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company. We wish him nothing but the best as he moves on to his next adventure," said Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of Walmart International.

"We know great things are ahead for Flipkart, and we're excited by the potential that exists and the opportunity to continue helping customers in India save money and live better," he added.

Krishnamurthy, reflecting on his tenure highlighted the importance of ethics, integrity and governance in building the business.

"It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart's journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built, but equally proud of how we have built it. Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart's growth," he said.

He also acknowledged the contribution of employees, sellers and partners in expanding the company's reach and creating opportunities across the country, adding that Flipkart had a strong foundation and an exciting future.

IPO uncertainty, ESOP concerns add to organisational challenges

Krishnamurthy's departure comes against the backdrop of growing uncertainty around Flipkart's IPO timeline and concerns among former employees over liquidity in their employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs).

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The issue has drawn attention from several former senior executives, including Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal, Curefoods co-founder Ankit Nagori, and former Flipkart executive Sanjay Baweja. Reports indicate that former employees have approached Walmart's board seeking a full cash-out of vested ESOPs granted between 10 and 15 years ago, amid uncertainty over when Flipkart could go public.

The situation has also been complicated by ongoing tax classification disputes involving ESOP payouts and compensation from earlier years, adding another layer of uncertainty for employees holding equity in the company.

The combination of IPO delays, employee liquidity concerns, leadership changes and workforce restructuring has kept Flipkart under scrutiny as it prepares for its next phase of growth. While these developments have raised questions about the company's organisational direction.

Walmart reiterates commitment to Flipkart

Despite the leadership transition and uncertainty surrounding a potential public listing, Walmart has reiterated its commitment to Flipkart and its long-term opportunity in India.

According to the official statement, Flipkart continues to have a strong market position, an established business and significant opportunities for future growth as it serves consumers, sellers and partners across the country.

The company said it would announce Krishnamurthy's successor in the coming weeks. In the interim, Balaji Thiagarajan, currently Flipkart's Chief Product and Technology Officer, will work with the company's board to lead the organisation.

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The immediate priority for Flipkart will be ensuring leadership continuity while maintaining its growth momentum and navigating the strategic decisions ahead, including its long-term profitability objectives and the eventual possibility of a public listing.