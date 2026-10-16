BMW reveals F 450 RR sports bike: Check features, specifications, expected price in India

The F 450 RR is the third motorcycle based on BMW’s 450 platform and is expected to compete with models such as the Aprilia RS 457 and Kawasaki Ninja 500 in India.

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BMW F 450 RR: Engine And Performance

The BMW F 450 RR is powered by a 420cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine featuring a distinctive 135-degree crankshaft offset. The motor produces 48hp at 8,750rpm and 43Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and chain drive.

The motorcycle features a supersport-focused chassis and suspension setup. It gets a 43mm KYB inverted front fork and a KYB rear monoshock. The optional Sport Suspension package offers adjustable compression and rebound damping at the front, alongside adjustable preload and rebound at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 310mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes, supported by dual-channel ABS and BMW Motorrad ABS Pro.

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Features and technology

The F 450 RR gets a vertically stacked LED headlamp, a full fairing with integrated winglets and an aggressive riding stance. It features a 6.5-inch TFT instrument display with smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth functionality and navigation support. A USB-C charging port and heated grips are also included.

The motorcycle offers Rain, Road and Race riding modes, along with Dynamic Traction Control, Engine Drag Torque Control and Dynamic Brake Control. Higher variants receive additional electronic features, including Riding Modes Pro and Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless gear changes. The top-spec version also gets BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch, allowing riders to start without operating the clutch lever.

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Colours, variants, price

BMW has announced four variants globally: Base, Exclusive, M Sport and M Sport with Innovation Package. Equipment differs across the range, with premium variants offering additional electronics and suspension upgrades.

The M Sport version has been announced in Snaefell White with M Motorsport graphics, featuring a white frame and coloured wheel decals. Availability of other colour options may vary by market.

BMW Motorrad has not officially announced the F 450 RR’s India launch date or pricing. According to BikeWale, the motorcycle is expected to be priced at around Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 4.90 lakh (ex-showroom) if introduced in India. The estimate is not an official price announcement.