The GX Hybrid, which does not carry the speed-limiting specification in Toyota's price list, is priced at ₹23.99 lakh for the seven-seater and ₹24.04 lakh for the eight-seater. The VX Hybrid costs ₹28.79 lakh and ₹28.84 lakh, respectively, while the range-topping ZX Hybrid seven-seater is priced at ₹31.99 lakh.

The Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid is India's first flex-fuel strong hybrid electric vehicle (EV). It combines a locally manufactured 2.0-litre flex-fuel engine with Toyota's fifth-generation strong hybrid electric system and can run on petrol-ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85.

The powertrain delivers a combined maximum output of 147 kW (197.13 hp), with EV, Eco and Power driving modes. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 22.58 kmpl when using E20 fuel.

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The new model also gets a refreshed exterior, including a redesigned front grille, bumper, projector LED headlamps and rear combination lamps. Inside, it features a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a nine-speaker JBL sound system.

Safety features include six airbags, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracking assist, blind spot monitoring and a panoramic view monitor.

Bookings for the new Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid will open on November 26. Toyota is offering a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh km, extendable to five years or 2.2 lakh km. The hybrid battery gets a warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh km.