Anand Rathi said revisions in domestic ATF prices operate with an inbuilt lag of up to one month. Crude oil prices fell by about 20-22 per cent in November 2026, from $104 a barrel to a range of $82-$85 a barrel. Fuel accounts for about 38-43 per cent of IndiGo's cost base, making lower ATF prices favourable for operating leverage.

The rupee recently strengthened by more than 1.6 per cent to a range of 92.20-92.62 against the US dollar from a low of about 94.19 in mid-November 2026. A stronger rupee reduces dollar-denominated lease rentals and maintenance expenses, while also reversing mark-to-market losses that affected the company's net profit in the past two quarters. According to the brokerage, an appreciation of Re 1 has an impact of about Rs 9 billion.

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"We believe IndiGo will be the biggest beneficiary of macro tailwinds, as it has a dominant market position, a strong balance sheet, low competition as rivals face operational and financial stress, and a large order book of more than 900 aircraft," Anand Rathi said.

The brokerage compared IndiGo's order book with about 513 aircraft for Air India, 196 for Akasa Air and 120 for SpiceJet. It also highlighted IndiGo's liquidity position, with a total cash balance of about Rs 526.9 billion, including nearly Rs 399.3 billion in free cash. Free cash stood at about Rs 399 billion as of the second quarter of FY27.

Anand Rathi introduced its FY29 estimates and retained a positive view on IndiGo's long-term growth prospects. It expects the airline's available seat kilometres, a measure of capacity, to record a compound annual growth rate of about 10 per cent between FY26 and FY29, supported by the addition of about 50 aircraft a year from FY28. IndiGo has guided for the addition of about one aircraft a week until FY30.

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With load factors at about 85 per cent, the brokerage expects revenue passenger kilometres, a measure of utilisation, to grow in line with available seat kilometres. It estimates passenger ticketing revenue to record a compound annual growth rate of 13.3 per cent, while ancillary revenue is expected to expand at 13.8 per cent.

Supported by lower fuel prices, Anand Rathi expects a strong margin recovery from the fourth quarter of FY27 and through FY28. It estimates IndiGo's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to record a compound annual growth rate of about 15.7 per cent between FY26 and FY29, with the Ebitda margin remaining at about 25-27 per cent.

The brokerage valued IndiGo at nine times its estimated FY29 Ebitda, compared with its earlier valuation of 9.5 times estimated FY28 Ebitda.