The rapid adoption of AI-assisted coding has significantly reduced software development timelines. However, traditional cybersecurity testing remains largely dependent on manual assessments, creating a widening gap between development and security.

“A typical pentest can take weeks, while development teams might be deploying new features every day. That means an application can change significantly between two security assessments, leaving vulnerabilities that nobody has tested for,” Shikhil Sharma of Astra Security said.

The company's Autonomous Pentest Platform uses specialised AI agents to identify potential vulnerabilities, explore attack scenarios and independently validate security weaknesses.

Astra claims its platform can complete assessments in approximately three to four hours, compared with weeks for traditional penetration testing, while maintaining false-positive rates below 5%.

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Tapping the vibe coding opportunity

The growing popularity of vibe coding, where developers use natural language prompts to build applications through AI, is creating new opportunities for cybersecurity companies.

Astra recently examined applications developed using four popular AI-powered platforms — Lovable, Replit, Emergent and Base44. Despite providing identical prompts with specific security requirements, the research identified 137 confirmed vulnerabilities across the four applications.

Five vulnerability classes appeared across all four applications. In one instance, broken access control could potentially allow an authenticated user to access hundreds of other users' profiles.

“AI has gotten great at writing code that works, but that doesn’t mean the code is secure,” Sharma said.

These findings underline the potential demand for continuous security assessments as businesses increasingly incorporate AI into software development.

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Expanding the technology ecosystem

Astra is also integrating its security capabilities with popular developer tools, including Cursor, GitHub Copilot and Claude Code, to help businesses identify and address vulnerabilities within their existing development workflows.

Its upcoming White Box Pentesting capability will leverage source code alongside external testing to identify deeper security weaknesses.

The company is also working with the Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) on the Autonomous Penetration Testing Standard, which establishes 173 requirements across eight domains, three compliance tiers and four autonomy levels.

For Astra, the broader opportunity lies in shifting cybersecurity from periodic assessments to continuous protection, positioning autonomous testing as an integral part of enterprise software development rather than a standalone compliance exercise.