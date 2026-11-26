Those who do not opt for relocation will receive three months of severance, with December 31, set as their final working day, according to the report.

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Why is IBM ending visa sponsorship?

IBM has attributed the decision to changing skill availability and client requirements. The company said its participation in US high-skilled visa programmes had been declining for several years.

"IBM Consulting participates in U.S. high-skilled visa programs to address skill shortages," an IBM spokesperson said, adding that the company had opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles.

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The move comes as US technology companies face increased scrutiny over their employment of foreign workers and the use of immigration programmes.

Indian employees could face steep pay cuts

The relocation option could create financial challenges for employees considering a return to India. According to accounts shared on the anonymous workplace forum Blind, one IBM employee estimated that relocating to India could result in an approximately 80% salary reduction.

Job opportunities also appear concentrated outside the United States. IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting positions outside the country on November 19, including 1,125 in India, 23 in Singapore and 18 in the United Kingdom. The US portal listed 89 consulting openings, the report said.

However, IBM has not disclosed the exact number of employees affected by the policy change.

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US immigration crackdown adds to uncertainty

The decision comes amid tighter scrutiny of employment-based immigration under US President Donald Trump's administration. Indian professionals are particularly vulnerable because Indian nationals account for a large share of H-1B visa recipients, while employment-based green card backlogs can extend for decades.

IBM's move also comes against the backdrop of slower growth in its consulting business. The division reported revenue of $5.3 billion in the third quarter, representing 2% growth at constant currency, according to the report.