The matter was mentioned before the Madras High Court on Wednesday by Lakshmi's legal representatives. The court is expected to hear the matter on Friday, when her lawyers will seek permission to institute the suit.

Efforts to reach amicable settlement fail

The legal proceedings follow a partition notice served on Venu Srinivasan, seeking an equitable distribution of the family's joint assets.

Lakshmi is represented by Trilegal partner Rajat Jariwal, along with independent counsels Rohini Musa and P. Giridharan.

According to sources cited by NDTV Profit, Lakshmi has contended that her father's response failed to acknowledge her lawful inheritance rights, while repeated attempts to reach an amicable settlement proved unsuccessful.

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She has also sought judicial intervention to obtain access to documents relating to family assets, which she alleges have been withheld over time.

Lakshmi has maintained that the dispute concerns ownership and distribution of family wealth rather than the management or operational control of TVS companies. She believes the partition can be undertaken without disrupting business operations.

Mallika Srinivasan backs daughter's claim

Lakshmi's mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has publicly supported her daughter's demand, emphasising that sons and daughters should enjoy equal rights over family assets.

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"It is unfortunate that the response to Lakshmi's notice has not recognised her lawful rights and no progress has been made towards an amicable resolution," Mallika said in an official statement.

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"As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not unequal to that of Sudarshan's," she added.

Inheritance rights under Hindu Succession Act

Around a week before approaching the court, Lakshmi formally sought partition of joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family, invoking her rights under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

In her notice, she urged her father, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary responsibilities and facilitate a fair and lawful distribution of assets.

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