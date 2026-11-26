According to a report in Financial Express, the case was initially listed before a bench headed by Justice Arif Doctor, who recused himself. It was subsequently assigned to another bench headed by Justice Ahuja, people familiar with the matter said.

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The legal action follows resolutions passed on November 25 authorising proceedings against Tata Sons and six of its directors. The resolutions were approved by a majority, with Noel Tata, his son Neville and Bhaskar Bhat voting in favour. Bhat is expected to represent SDTT.

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The dispute centres on the September 17 board meeting, at which Noel Tata opposed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment while fellow Article 104B director Venu Srinivasan supported it. Harish Manwani, who chaired the meeting, treated the vote as tied and used his casting vote in favour of the reappointment.

The trusts contend that Article 121 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association requires an affirmative majority among the Article 104B directors present at the meeting and that a casting vote cannot substitute for this requirement. Tata Sons maintains that the resolution was validly passed.

The trusts’ immediate concern is the November 30 board meeting. They fear that resolutions could again be approved through a casting vote if the two nominee directors take opposing positions. However, they are not seeking a stay on the meeting.

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The proposed proceedings name Tata Sons, Chandrasekaran, executive director and chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal, independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George, and directors Venu Srinivasan and Noel Tata as defendants. The trusts are not seeking any relief against Noel Tata.

SDTT, which holds 1,13,067 ordinary shares, is seeking ₹50 crore in damages. RDTT, which holds 8,838 shares, is seeking ₹15 crore. Both trusts have also sought annual interest of 18% from the date of filing.

Chandrasekaran’s current term ends on February 20, 2027, and the proposed reappointment would extend his tenure by another five years. The High Court will consider the trusts’ challenge to the September 17 resolution and their plea against the use of a casting vote on November 27.