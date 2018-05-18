Honda Amaze 2018: All variants explained with prices

Honda recently launched the all new Amaze in India and the new model comes in four variants at a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh. The design of the car is somewhat modeled on the new Honda Accord and was first made public at the Auto Expo 2018. Bookings for the car had begun earlier and the company claims that by the end of this month deliveries will begin.

The prices of the new Amaze will go up to Rs 8.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi) and all prices for the car are introductory which will be valid for the first 20,000 customers only. Honda is expected to increase the prices thereafter.





The new Amaze comes in four variants - E, S, V and VX - and here are the details of the variants





Amaze E











The base model of the new Amaze, the E variant comes with dual front airbags, isofix child-seat anchors and ABS with EBD, which are also standard across all variants.





The petrol version will cost you Rs 5.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi) whereas the price of the diesel is Rs 6.60 lakh. The car also has day/night rear view mirror with rear park sensors. It has power steering and comes with all four power windows.





This variant has impact sensing door unlock feature along with a multi-information display that shows averages fuel consumption and cruising range. The car will also have a front 12V accessory socket





Amaze S





Petrol: Rs 6.50 lakh, CVT Automatic : Rs 7.40 lakh





Priced between Rs 6.50-7.40 lakh for petrol and Rs 7.60-8.40 lakh for diesel the Amaze S series is available with optional CVT gearbox (petrol and diesel). It comes with body-coloured door handles, power folding and adjustable wing mirrors with turn indicators. It has an integrated 2DIN audio system and Aux/Bluetooth/USB connectivity.





It also has steering-mounted audio and telephony controls. The car also boasts central locking along with power door locks with keyless entry. It features height-adjustable driver's seat, rear armrest with cupholder, tilt-steering and adjustable front seat headrests. An interior decoration package will also be offered to customers.





Amaze V





Petrol: Rs 7.09 lakh CVT Automatic: Rs 7.99 lakh





In addition to the features in the 'S' variant, the V variant comes with LED daytime-running lamps, front fog lamps and 15-inch alloy wheels. There is a keyless go with push and start button, automatic climate control and rear defogger as well 7.0-cm Multi-info display adds to the shine of the car and it also has paddle shifters - which however only come on the petrol CVT and not the diesel.





Amaze VX





Petrol: 7.5 lakh





The top variant in the new Amaze it is priced at Rs 7.58 lakh for petrol and Rs8.68 lakh for diesel. The car sports a 7-inch infotainment system with capacitive touchscreen and has GPS with turn-by-turn navigation. Other exciting features of the car are Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, reverse camera, steering-mounted controls and cruise control.





In the compact sedan segment, which is highly competitive, the Amaze is decently priced to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor and VW Ameo. The Amaze is also the third model in the segment after Maruti's Dzire and Tata Zest to get the option of a diesel-automatic combination.





Honda is also taking an extra step by offering 3-year unlimited kilometers warranty which is a segment first. Honda has also promised that the car will have fewer part changes and that they have reduced the prices of the spare parts. The company is taking the competition head-on by the new offering.

