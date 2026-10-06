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Honda Elevate facelift launch today: Check new features, specifications and expected price

Honda Elevate facelift launch today: Check new features, specifications and expected price

The refreshed Elevate gets a redesigned front profile, including a new grille, revised front and rear bumpers and updated lighting elements

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 3:08 PM IST
Honda Elevate facelift launch today: Check new features, specifications and expected priceHonda Elevate Facelift

Honda Cars India has launched the facelifted Elevate in the Indian market on October 6, 2026. The updated mid-size SUV gets a refreshed exterior design, additional features and cabin upgrades as Honda looks to strengthen its position in the competitive SUV segment. India is the first market globally to receive the updated Elevate.

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The Honda Elevate facelift continues to compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Tata Sierra. While the facelift brings several cosmetic and feature changes, Honda has retained the existing petrol engine and has ruled out a hybrid version for the updated SUV.

READ THIS: Mercedes-Maybach S 580e plug-in hybrid launched at ₹3.35 crore

Honda Elevate facelift: Exterior changes

The refreshed Elevate gets a redesigned front profile, including a new grille, revised front and rear bumpers and updated lighting elements. The Honda logo has been repositioned from the grille to the bonnet, while connected LED light elements at the front and rear give the SUV a more contemporary appearance. The facelift is also expected to feature redesigned alloy wheels and a new exterior colour option.

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Features and interior

The biggest changes are expected inside the cabin. The facelifted Elevate gets a revised dashboard and updated interior theme, along with ambient lighting. Key additions include ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, an updated ADAS package, lane-watch camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and rain-sensing wipers.

The SUV also continues with Honda's safety package, including six airbags and advanced driver assistance features. These updates bring the Elevate closer to feature-rich rivals in the mid-size SUV segment.

Honda Elevate facelift: Engine and specifications

Mechanically, the SUV continues with Honda's 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine produces around 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic, while the hybrid powertrain remains unavailable.

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ALSO READ: New Skoda Slavia facelift out: What’s new, expected price, and should you wait to buy

Outgoing Honda Elevate gets major benefits

Ahead of the facelift launch, Honda offered benefits of up to Rs 2.35 lakh on the outgoing Elevate. The offer includes a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 80,000, loyalty benefits and corporate benefits, along with other schemes and warranty packages. These offers are valid until October 31, 2026, subject to variant, location and stock availability. The outgoing Elevate was priced between Rs 11.88 lakh and Rs 16.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 3:08 PM IST
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