Honda Elevate facelift launch today: Check new features, specifications and expected price

READ THIS: Mercedes-Maybach S 580e plug-in hybrid launched at ₹3.35 crore

Honda Elevate facelift: Exterior changes

The refreshed Elevate gets a redesigned front profile, including a new grille, revised front and rear bumpers and updated lighting elements. The Honda logo has been repositioned from the grille to the bonnet, while connected LED light elements at the front and rear give the SUV a more contemporary appearance. The facelift is also expected to feature redesigned alloy wheels and a new exterior colour option.

Advertisement

Features and interior

The biggest changes are expected inside the cabin. The facelifted Elevate gets a revised dashboard and updated interior theme, along with ambient lighting. Key additions include ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, an updated ADAS package, lane-watch camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and rain-sensing wipers.

The SUV also continues with Honda's safety package, including six airbags and advanced driver assistance features. These updates bring the Elevate closer to feature-rich rivals in the mid-size SUV segment.

Honda Elevate facelift: Engine and specifications

Mechanically, the SUV continues with Honda's 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine produces around 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic, while the hybrid powertrain remains unavailable.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: New Skoda Slavia facelift out: What’s new, expected price, and should you wait to buy

Outgoing Honda Elevate gets major benefits

Ahead of the facelift launch, Honda offered benefits of up to Rs 2.35 lakh on the outgoing Elevate. The offer includes a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 80,000, loyalty benefits and corporate benefits, along with other schemes and warranty packages. These offers are valid until October 31, 2026, subject to variant, location and stock availability. The outgoing Elevate was priced between Rs 11.88 lakh and Rs 16.36 lakh (ex-showroom).