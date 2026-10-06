New Skoda Slavia facelift out: What’s new, expected price, and should you wait to buy

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Design and exterior updates

The facelift introduces revised LED headlamps, a refreshed grille, updated bumpers, and new LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators. New 16-inch alloy wheel designs and additional colour options, including Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige, further refresh the sedan’s look.

Interior, tech and comfort features

Inside, the Slavia facelift gets a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A key highlight is the AI Companion powered by Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent, tuned to recognise Indian English accents and enable voice control for music, calls, climate and other functions.

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Comfort and convenience upgrades include a single-pane sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, and a segment-first rear-seat massage function. The sedan also receives a 360-degree Area View camera along with front parking sensors to aid low-speed manoeuvres.

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Engine and transmission

Under the hood, the Slavia facelift retains its two turbo-petrol engines: a 1.0-litre TSI producing 115 PS and 178 Nm and a 1.5-litre TSI making 150 PS and 250 Nm. The major mechanical change is an all-new eight-speed torque-converter automatic for the 1.0-litre unit, replacing the earlier six-speed automatic, while the 1.5-litre continues with a seven-speed DSG.

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Skoda Slavia facelift: Production and sales

Production of the updated Slavia has already begun at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's Chakan plant in Pune. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in India, with a combined annual production capacity of 3,15,000 vehicles.

Skoda says the Slavia has sold nearly 80,000 units in India since its launch and currently accounts for around 30 per cent of its segment. The facelift has been introduced ahead of the festive season, when demand for passenger vehicles typically picks up.

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With these updates, Skoda is positioning the Slavia facelift as a more tech-rich, comfort-focused option in the competitive midsize sedan segment, targeting buyers looking for premium features without moving up to a luxury badge.