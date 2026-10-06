Mercedes-Maybach S 580e plug-in hybrid launched at ₹3.35 crore

“We are seeing rising demand for plug-in hybrid among our top-end customers," said Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

MUST READ | Mercedes-Benz Maybach finds a sweet spot in India as wealthy buyers splurge on luxury

The S 580e combines a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The powertrain produces a combined 585 hp and 750 Nm of torque and is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Advertisement

The 22kWh usable battery provides a WLTP-certified electric range of up to 98 km. The car can travel at up to 140 kmph in electric mode. It supports charging at up to 11kW on AC and 60kW on DC.

Mercedes-Benz will provide a complimentary home charging solution with every S 580e.

DON'T MISS | Suzuki bets on compact range extender electric vehicles to catch up in the EV race

The India-spec Maybach is offered exclusively as a four-seater, with individual executive rear seats, a full-length business console, wireless charging and temperature-controlled cup holders. It gets a 31-speaker Burmester 4D surround-sound system with 1,610 watts of output.

Safety features include 15 airbags and Level 2 driver assistance. The car also gets cloud-based AIRMATIC air suspension and rear-axle steering that can extend up to 10 degrees.

Advertisement

The S 580e is available with MANUFAKTUR two-tone exterior finishes. Mercedes-Benz claims a weighted combined WLTP fuel efficiency of 34.48 kmpl.