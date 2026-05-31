India's chaotic roads to the Swiss Alps: Survival guide for Indian drivers on foreign roads

If you have spent your entire life driving in India, your brain is hardwired for left-hand driving. Your muscle memory knows exactly where the edge of the car sits, your eyes naturally look to the right to check oncoming traffic at intersections, and your left hand instinctively reaches for the gear stick.

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Flipping all of that execution to the right side of the road in a foreign country can feel incredibly daunting. The first 30 minutes on the road will feel like you are learning to drive all over again.

Here is a practical survival guide to conquering the right side of the road without a scratch.

Golden Mental Rule: "Driver in the Center"

The easiest way to prevent your car from drifting into oncoming traffic is a simple visual trick: The driver should always be positioned closest to the center line of the road.

When you sit in a left-hand drive (LHD) car, the steering wheel is on the left. The lane divider or oncoming traffic will always be right next to your shoulder. If you find yourself sitting next to the sidewalk or the curb, you are driving on the wrong side of the road.

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1. The Controls: What Flips (and What Doesn't)

Before you even turn the engine key in the rental lot, spend five minutes adjusting to the physical cabin layout:

Foot Pedals Do NOT Change: This is a major relief. The layout remains exactly the same: Accelerator on the right, Brake in the middle, Clutch on the left (ABC). Your feet do not have to learn anything new.

The Gear Stick Shifts to Your Right: If you rent a manual car, you will be shifting gears with your right hand. The gear pattern itself remains identical (First gear is still top-left), but your hand movement will feel completely inverted.

The Indicator Stalk Confusion: In many European and American cars, the indicator and windshield wiper stalks are flipped. For the first few hours, expect to turn on your wipers every single time you want to signal a turn. Do not panic — every tourist does this.

2. Navigating Junctions: The Two Danger Zones

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Most accidents involving drivers switching sides happen at intersections because your brain defaults to old habits when under stress.

The "Right Turn is Easy, Left Turn is Hard" Rule

In India, a left turn is a tight, easy turn that stays close to the curb, while a right turn requires crossing oncoming traffic. On the right side of the road, this rule completely flips:

Right turns are now tight and easy. You simply turn right along the curb without crossing any traffic lines.

Left turns are now the dangerous ones. You must drive further out into the intersection, cross the oncoming lane of traffic, and land securely in the right-hand lane of the new road.

Roundabouts Run Counter-Clockwise

In India, you enter a roundabout by turning left. Abroad, you enter by turning right, and the traffic flows counter-clockwise.

The Rule: You must yield to traffic already inside the roundabout coming from your left. Once there is a gap, merge right into the flow.

3. Managing Spatial Awareness

Because you are sitting on the opposite side of the vehicle, your brain’s calculation of the car’s physical boundaries will be completely off.