Jio has filed 7,220 patents: Akash Ambani pitches technology as competitive edge ahead of mega IPO

He added that Jio was among the top 20 companies globally in terms of patents filed, describing it as the only Indian company in that group.

Jio focuses on its own technology

Ambani said Jio had built its own technology stack to improve services and provide a better experience to customers.

“We built our own stack to serve our customers better, to give them services that they have never witnessed before,” he said.

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By developing its own technology, Jio aims to connect its services more effectively and offer customers products beyond basic mobile connectivity. The company has expanded into 5G, home broadband and other digital services.

Its patent portfolio and in-house technology could help it develop new services and compete in the growing digital market. However, their long-term value will depend on how effectively Jio uses these capabilities to grow its business.

Jio highlights its 5G growth

Ambani also highlighted Jio's network expansion, saying the company had achieved the fastest migration from 4G to 5G.

“We started our 5G rollout just three years ago. And today, we have the world's largest 5G base outside of China,” he said.

Jio entered India's telecom market in 2016 with cheaper data and free voice calls, changing how people accessed mobile internet.

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Ambani said the company saw an opportunity to turn India from a data-scarce nation into a data-abundant one. He recalled that data cost around Rs 228 per GB when Jio entered the market, while download speeds were about 2.5 Mbps.

Technology in focus ahead of Jio Platforms IPO

Jio Platforms is preparing for a proposed IPO that could raise nearly Rs 30,000 crore and value the company at around Rs 10.3 lakh crore, according to its draft red herring prospectus.

Ambani also cited EBITDA of Rs 76,000 crore, with three-year growth of 17.8%.

For investors, Jio's technology investments, patent portfolio and expanding 5G network are important parts of its growth story. The key question is whether these strengths can help the company generate more revenue from its large customer base and support its valuation as it prepares to enter the stock market.