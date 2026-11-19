A key feature of the new model is Lamborghini's first retractable hardtop fitted to a Spyder. Developed specifically for the Temerario Spyder, the fully electric roof system uses 10 electric actuators and can be opened or closed through a dedicated mechanism. The roof folds vertically behind the seats, keeping its mass low and close to the centre of the vehicle.

According to Lamborghini, the roof can be operated to offer two distinct driving experiences, with the open configuration allowing occupants to experience the sound of the V8 engine more directly. The electronically adjustable rear window allows occupants to regulate aerodynamic protection and the amount of engine sound entering the cabin.

The 4.0-litre V8 engine produces 800 CV (588 kW) and can rev up to 10,000 rpm in normal operation. The engine speed can reach 10,250 rpm when Launch Control is engaged. The three electric motors are integrated into the hybrid powertrain, with one positioned between the combustion engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and two on the front axle.

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The combination delivers all-wheel drive with active torque distribution across the four wheels. The car offers 13 driving experiences through different driving modes and hybrid system strategies, including Città, Strada, Sport and Corsa.

Lamborghini has also developed a dedicated chassis architecture for the Spyder to maintain structural rigidity and driving dynamics despite the removal of the fixed roof. Compared with the Huracán Spyder, the new architecture delivers a 6% increase in static torsional rigidity and a 9% improvement in dynamic bending stiffness of the body shell.

The car is built around an aluminium spaceframe structure. Lamborghini said the number of structural components has been reduced by 50% and heat-input welds by 80% compared with the previous Huracán EVO Spyder.

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For customers seeking a more performance-focused configuration, the Temerario Spyder will also be available in an Alleggerita version. It uses carbon-fibre reinforced polymer components across several sections of the car, including the front splitter, rocker covers, rear bonnet and underbody panels. When equipped with optional carbon-fibre wheels, the package reduces weight by 22 kg compared with the standard Temerario Spyder.

The new model also gets a neck warmer system integrated into the seats, with three adjustable levels, allowing occupants to use the open-top configuration in cooler conditions. The cabin offers increased space compared with the Huracán EVO Spyder, including 46 mm more legroom and 22 mm more headroom.

The launch marks another milestone in Lamborghini's open-top supercar history, which began in 1976 with the Silhouette. The company said the Temerario Spyder continues that tradition while introducing its new-generation electrified V8 hybrid architecture.

Lamborghini has not disclosed pricing or market-specific launch timelines in the announcement.