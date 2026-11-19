Earlier this month, Anthropic had proposed offering its shares at between $70 and $78 each, valuing the company at up to $1.3 trillion. However, an early investor who spoke to the BBC on condition of anonymity said demand for the initial public offering was more than 10 times the number of shares available.

If that demand continues when trading begins, Anthropic's valuation could quickly exceed its target. Depending on the strength of investor interest, it could also surpass the early market valuation of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which became the world's most highly valued stock market debut when it went public at a valuation of $2.2 trillion in June. SpaceX shares, however, fell significantly in the following weeks.

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Anthropic's listing is set to raise more than $68 billion from its initial investors, while the company expects a further $26 billion from private placements. The total amount raised is expected to reach $94 billion, already exceeding the sum raised by SpaceX in June.

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT and Anthropic's biggest AI rival, is expected to go public next year. Until then, Anthropic will be the only publicly traded US company founded and built entirely around AI tools and products, unlike technology groups such as Google and Microsoft, which develop AI alongside other services.

With shares priced at $83 and its valuation reaching as much as $1.5 trillion, Anthropic's Nasdaq debut will provide a key measure of investor demand for companies focused solely on AI.