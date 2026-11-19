Tonbo Imaging shares touched a high of Rs 1,533.20, up 3.98% from the previous close of Rs 1,474.55. The stock opened at Rs 1,506.60 and hit a low of Rs 1,487.55 during the session. It was last trading at Rs 1,500, up 1.73%.

Under the terms of the order, deliveries will be completed in two lots within 52 weeks from the effective date of the contract. The supply also carries a warranty period of 24 months. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions, the company said in its exchange filing dated November 18.

The clip-on thermal weapon sight is a compact, lightweight, uncooled thermal imaging device that can be mounted on an assault rifle to provide night-fighting capability. It can also be used in helmet-mounted or handheld configurations, according to the company.

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Commenting on the order, Arvind Lakshmikumar, Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tonbo Imaging, said, "We are proud that the Ministry of Defence has chosen a sight designed and manufactured in India for its personnel." He added that delivering the equipment on schedule and supporting it in the field would be the company's immediate priority.

The company said its thermal weapon sights are a core product line, built using its own imaging cores, optics and software. Tonbo Imaging designs and manufactures defence electronics products for surveillance, reconnaissance, targeting and control, among other applications.