Blind’s analysis showed a higher share for Qualcomm than it did for Meta, Microsoft and Uber during their respective peaks in layoff-related conversations. Previous reports highlighted that the recent job cuts impacted over 1000 employees, but Qualcomm did not provide any detail on the numbers or how employees are being selected for termination.

Qualcomm leads in favouritism concerns

Blind’s analysis compared employee discussions at four tech companies to see whether layoffs were more frequently associated with workplace politics or cost and performance pressures.

As per data, 47.7% employees from Qualcomm cited politics or favouritism, and 34.2% cited cost or performance. For Meta, 28.6% cited politics or favouritism, and 47.6% cited cost or performance. For Microsoft, 28% cited politics or favouritism, and the majority cited cost or performance. Lastly, Uber discussions highlighted that over 21.1% cited politics or favouritism, and 47.4% cited cost or performance.

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Qualcomm recorded a higher share of favouritism-related discussions than Meta and Uber by 19.1 and 26.6 percentage points, respectively. However, this does not mean those employees personally experienced bias or that it was a confirmed reason for job cuts.

The platform further reported that 87% of the Qualcomm-related conversations in its dataset originated in India, while only 13% came from the US.

Qualcomm employees allege favouritism

Reportedly, several employees alleged that managers favoured colleagues based on hometown, language, and colleagues who had worked with them at previous companies. Some also questioned performance ratings, saying that some ratings may have been influenced by personal disagreements.

The concerns do not end here; several employees working remotely, taking medical or maternity leave, claimed they were specifically targeted during the restructuring. One anonymous employee claimed on Blind that they had complained to the HR department about their manager several weeks before the layoffs. Following the job cuts, the employee questioned whether that complaint had influenced the manager's decision to select them for termination.