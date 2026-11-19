The surge came amid a recent decline in international crude oil prices and momentum in festive-season demand, which may have supported sentiment towards auto stocks. Lower oil prices could help ease fuel-cost pressures and moderate input cost inflation for auto companies.

Meanwhile, Axis Direct highlighted the sector's strong performance in the second quarter of FY27, supported by domestic demand and export growth.

"The sector delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY27, driven by robust domestic volume growth across 2Ws, PVs and CVs, alongside healthy export momentum. GST rate rationalisation further supported vehicle affordability and consumer demand, while premiumisation and favourable product mix aided growth," the brokerage stated.

Looking ahead, the brokerage said, "We remain constructive on the sector, supported by improving rural demand, sustained export momentum, a healthy product launch pipeline, rising EV penetration and operating leverage, providing opportunities for sustainable earnings growth and medium- to long-term value creation."

Advertisement

Axis expects volume compound annual growth rates (CAGR) to realign with long-term industry trends. It added that the sector's outlook is improving, supported by multiple demand and policy tailwinds.

Equirus Securities noted that two-wheeler (2W) and passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales grew 45 per cent and 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively, during the FY27 festive window, reaching 2.23 million and 0.52 million units. The growth was aided by a low base, as GST rate rationalisation had led to declines of 11 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, in the FY26 festive window.

The brokerage said the FY25–FY27 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) provides a more representative measure of demand trends. At around 13 per cent for both two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, it points to sustained demand growth.

Advertisement

Index outlook

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Nifty Auto looks positive, supported by record-breaking automobile sales in October. The index has recovered nearly 16 per cent from its recent low and is just 4 per cent below its all-time high. At 29.9x PE, slightly below its one-year median of 30.6x, valuations remain reasonable. It may find support at 27,610 and move towards 29,850 in the short term."