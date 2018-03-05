Mahindra unveils Mojo UT 300 for city bikers at Rs 1.49 lakh

Mahindra on Monday unveiled a new variant, Mojo UT 300, in its Mojo series. The adventure tourer primarily targets bikers looking for easy riding in the urban locales. Mojo UT 300 is the company's second motorbike after adventure motorcycle Mojo XT 300. This latest toy in the Mahindra Mojo portfolio is priced at 1.49 lakh. However, those booking this month will get Rs 10,000 benefit, said the company.

Saddle up, key-in, start your engines and set out to conquer your city like never before. Say hello to the #MojoUT300, the Universal Tourer, starting at Rs. 1.39 lakh, T&C apply. Check it out here: https://t.co/RLMK1KTXqY @anandmahindra @rajesh664 @GoenkaPk @pakwakankar pic.twitter.com/rmzheYyrAo - Mahindra Mojo (@MahindraMojo_) March 5, 2018

"With the launch of the Mojo UT 300, we believe that we have an exciting product offering for the new-age bike enthusiast," Prakash Wakankar, chief executive officer, two-wheeler business, Mahindra and Mahindra was quoted in PTI as saying.

The Mojo UT 300 comes with the 300 cc liquid-cooled engine. It pumps out 17KW of power and 25.2 NM of torque. The motorbike has a 21 litre fuel tank similar to that of XT 300. Its 143.5mm telescopic front suspension with fork brace makes the UT 300 a machine that brings top-class stability, maneuverability and control to the table, said the company.

Other features include a 320-mm disc at the front and a 240-mm disc at the rear, twin pod headlamps, the MRF Nylogrip Zappers, and an exhaust system. The motorbike has also been equipped with a digital console.

With the launch of this new variant, the Mojo will now be available to a wider range of consumers in more than 60 cities across India, the release said. It added that the new variant of the premium sports tourer has been designed for all terrains and is for the discerning new customer. The company previous motorcycle, XT 300, was a premium sports tourer, which was suitable for covering hilly terrains and off-roading.