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Form 121 does not make your EPF withdrawal tax-free: 5 things to check

Form 121 does not make your EPF withdrawal tax-free: 5 things to check

Form 121 replaces the earlier Forms 15G and 15H under the Income-tax Act, 2025, and Income-tax Rules, 2026.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 4:35 AM IST
Form 121 does not make your EPF withdrawal tax-free: 5 things to checkEPF withdrawals before completing five years of continuous service can attract tax, subject to applicable exceptions.

Form 121, introduced under the new income-tax framework, allows eligible taxpayers to declare that their estimated tax liability for the relevant tax year is nil and seek exemption from tax deducted at source (TDS) on specified payments. However, employees withdrawing their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) savings should not assume that submitting the form automatically makes the withdrawal tax-free.

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The distinction is important for employees withdrawing their provident fund before completing five years of continuous service, particularly those changing jobs or facing financial emergencies. While Form 121 can help eligible taxpayers avoid an upfront tax deduction, it does not independently determine whether the withdrawal is taxable or eliminate any final tax liability.

The form replaces the earlier Forms 15G and 15H under the Income-tax Act, 2025, and Income-tax Rules, 2026. Here are five things EPF subscribers should check before submitting it.

1. Check your continuous service period

EPF withdrawals before completing five years of continuous service can attract tax, subject to applicable exceptions. Employees should examine their service history before withdrawing their accumulated balance.

Transferring a provident fund balance when changing employers can help preserve continuity of service. Certain circumstances, including specified cases beyond an employee's control, may also qualify for relief under the applicable provisions.

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The tax treatment of a withdrawal and the applicability of TDS must be assessed separately.

2. Check the withdrawal amount

Under the rules outlined by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), TDS generally applies to eligible premature EPF withdrawals exceeding Rs 50,000. Where the employee furnishes a valid Permanent Account Number (PAN), the applicable TDS rate is 10%, subject to the relevant provisions and exceptions.

Subscribers should verify the applicable threshold and deduction requirements before making a withdrawal. The amount deducted at source is not necessarily the final tax payable.

3. Estimate your total income

Form 121 is intended for eligible taxpayers whose estimated tax liability for the relevant tax year is nil. Before submitting the declaration, subscribers should consider their expected income from all sources and account for applicable deductions and rebates.

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Employees who have earned a salary, received interest income or generated other taxable income during the year should assess their overall tax position rather than looking at the EPF withdrawal in isolation.

4. Confirm your eligibility for Form 121

Not every taxpayer can use Form 121 to avoid TDS. Eligibility depends on the prescribed conditions, including the estimated tax liability and other applicable requirements.

Subscribers should ensure that they qualify before submitting the declaration to the relevant payer. Filing an ineligible or incorrect declaration does not automatically protect the taxpayer from tax consequences.

5. Understand your income-tax return obligations

A declaration that prevents TDS does not automatically exempt the underlying income from taxation. If an EPF withdrawal is taxable under the applicable provisions, the taxpayer may still need to report it in the income-tax return and pay any tax due.

For example, an employee withdrawing EPF savings after three years of service should not assume that submitting Form 121 exempts the entire amount from tax. The employee's service history, withdrawal circumstances and overall tax position will determine the applicable treatment.

For withdrawals from tax year 2026-27, eligible taxpayers should use Form 121 instead of the earlier Forms 15G or 15H, as applicable under the new framework. Checking eligibility and the tax treatment before withdrawing can help prevent an unnecessary upfront deduction without creating a false expectation of tax exemption.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 11, 2026 4:35 AM IST
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