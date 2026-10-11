'The Truman Show' star Jim Carrey ties knot third time with girlfriend Min Ah in private ceremony

Carrey and Min Ah have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. The couple was reportedly spotted together in Los Angeles in 2022, but they maintained a low profile for several years.

Their relationship attracted wider attention in February 2026 when they made a public appearance together at the 51st César Awards in Paris, where Carrey received an honorary award recognising his contribution to cinema.

During his acceptance speech, the actor acknowledged his family, including his daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, and grandson, Jackson. He also expressed affection for Min Ah, referring to her as his "sublime companion".

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"Thank you to my sublime companion Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah," he said during the speech, offering a rare public glimpse into their relationship.

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Min Ah, who has been described in reports as an actress and artist, has largely stayed out of the spotlight. The couple's decision to keep their personal life private has meant that details about when their relationship began remain limited.

A look at Jim Carrey's previous marriages

This is Carrey's third marriage. The actor first married Melissa Womer in 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, before separating in 1995.

In 1996, Carrey married actress Lauren Holly, his co-star in the comedy film Dumb and Dumber. However, the marriage lasted less than a year, with the couple separating in 1997.

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Over the years, Carrey has also been linked to several well-known personalities, including actor Renée Zellweger and television personality Jenny McCarthy.

Carrey rose to international fame through his energetic performances and distinctive comic style. He is widely recognised for films such as The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Bruce Almighty and The Truman Show. He also earned critical acclaim for his performance in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.