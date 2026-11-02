No dating, no pets, no kids: Why stressed young Chinese are now ‘raising’ bricks

One brick parent wrote on social media: “No cats, no dating, I started raising a brick.”

The appeal is simple. Bricks cost almost nothing and need very little care. One Chinese media article described them as “practically immortal”. “If you forget to water them, the moss goes dormant. If you remember to water them again, the greenery returns.”

A hashtag linked to the trend has attracted more than 5m views on Weibo. Users on Xiaohongshu, also known as Rednote, have posted pictures of their moss-covered bricks under hashtags such as #healing and #stress relief.

One user wrote: “no output required, no KPIs to hit, no need to beg it to bloom [and] no comparing its growth with others”.

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Another said: “My friends asked if I’d lost my mind. I said no, I’m just starting to raise a brick.”

A small answer to a stressful life

The trend comes as many young Chinese adults push back against traditional expectations around work, relationships and having children.

Nearly one in five 16- to 24-year-olds, excluding students, are unemployed, according to official statistics. China’s birthrate also fell to a record low last year.

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Many young people have instead embraced “lying flat”, a low-effort, low-stress approach to life. For some, raising a brick appears to fit that mindset.

One user said: “A brick gives me a sense of certainty that feels way more grounded than a lot of relationships. Psychologists call this ‘zero-energy emotional companionship.’ It fulfils your need for company without demanding any obligation to give love in return.”

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But even bricks come with a warning

The trend has also prompted health warnings. Growing moss indoors could lead to mould, with some “brick parents” reporting itchy eyes and runny noses.

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Xuedong Li, a retired professor of moss from Beijing’s Capital Normal University, advised people to keep their bricks in an enclosed environment.

“It is best to wear disposable gloves and a mask during handling to reduce spore inhalation and skin contact,” Li told Chinese media.