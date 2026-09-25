Despite losing share to SUVs (sport utility vehicles), the compact sedan segment size is 3.4 lakh units annually compared with the overall sedan market of around 4 lakh vehicles, Chandra said, adding that it accounts for around 7% of the total industry volume.

Even though the overall share of sedans has been declining, the volume has been increasing, explained Chandra. “In just the last one year, it would have grown by about 25%. It’s a growing segment,” he said.

The Aeris will be sold only to personal car buyers and not to fleets. The existing Xpres-T model will continue for fleet operators.

Personal buyers account for around 65% of the 3.4-lakh-unit compact-sedan market, with fleets accounting for the remaining 35%, noted Chandra.

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“There is a section of customers who have been looking for a compact sedan but have moved to SUVs because the current compact sedan might not have met their requirements of contemporariness and modernity. That’s the opportunity we want to tap,” said the Tata Motors PV CEO.

The Aeris gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, connected-car technology, wireless charging and an integrated dashcam recording system, which Chandra describes as a segment-first feature.

The Aeris will initially be offered with petrol and CNG powertrains. The price of the CNG trim starts at Rs 6.29 lakh.

CNG penetration has risen sharply in the compact-sedan category, reaching nearly 60%, compared with around 25% across the broader passenger-vehicle industry, Chandra said during the interaction.

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Tata Motors is waiting for the EV market in the Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh price band to expand before deciding on launching the Aeris with an electric powertrain. India’s biggest electric carmaker already has three EV offerings in the same price range.

“Electric is a possibility in the future. It has been configured for it. We will wait for the market to evolve because we have three offerings in electric between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh: Tiago, Punch and Nexon,” said Chandra.

“Right now, we would like the market size in this segment to expand before we take a call of introducing a fourth (EV) product,” he added.

“Demand has to go to a certain size so that I don’t cannibalise my product because I have significant market share in that segment,” explained Chandra.

While responding to a question on why the carmaker is launching a sedan when the size of the segment is declining, Chandra said, “We understand the trend is toward SUVs. We have a simple philosophy: if there is a critical mass of demand, we will give a wide range of choices to the customers.”

The automaker is expecting that fewer existing models in the entry sedan category will help it make a dent in the market. “The competition intensity in the sedan segment is much less compared to SUVs,” said Chandra.