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Waiting for the new Toyota Fortuner? December 1 global debut confirmed, India launch expected in 2027

Waiting for the new Toyota Fortuner? December 1 global debut confirmed, India launch expected in 2027

In India, the new Fortuner is expected to continue competing with premium seven-seater SUVs such as the MG Majestor, Kia Sorento, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 11:48 AM IST
Waiting for the new Toyota Fortuner? December 1 global debut confirmed, India launch expected in 2027Next-generation Toyota Fortuner spied. (Photo: Cars250 via Rushlane)

Toyota is set to unveil the next-generation Fortuner globally on December 1, 2026, with the popular ladder-frame SUV expected to reach India in 2027. The company has not yet announced the exact India launch date, variant lineup or prices. However, it is expected in early 2027.

The December 1 unveiling date has been confirmed by Toyota South Africa, as reported by Car Mag. Toyota will officially reveal the new Fortuner on that date.

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The new model is widely described as the third-generation Fortuner. It is expected to bring a major design refresh, a more premium cabin and updated technology, although Toyota is yet to release official specifications or images.

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What may change

Spy shots and several media reports suggest the SUV could receive bolder exterior styling, possibly drawing cues from the current Toyota Hilux, which is already sold in India. Reports also point to a more modern interior and advanced safety technology, including possible ADAS features.

The Fortuner is expected to retain its body-on-frame construction and four-wheel-drive capability, preserving the rugged character that has made it a strong seller in India’s premium SUV segment. Hybrid powertrain options could also be considered for the next-generation model.

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India launch timeline

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is expected to introduce the new Fortuner in India in 2027, reportedly after the launch of the facelifted Innova Hycross. However, the automaker has not officially confirmed the Indian launch date, specifications, variant strategy or pricing.

The India unveiling could take place at the Auto Expo next year, followed by a market launch in early 2027. These timelines remain speculative until Toyota India makes an official announcement.

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Rivals and market impact

In India, the new Fortuner is expected to continue competing with premium seven-seater SUVs such as the MG Majestor, Kia Sorento, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron. Its updated design, features and possible hybrid technology will be key factors in maintaining its position in the segment.

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The Fortuner has long been one of Toyota’s highest-profile models in India, valued for its road presence, diesel engines, four-wheel-drive variants and strong resale value. The December debut will therefore be closely watched by buyers awaiting a substantial upgrade over the current generation.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 11:48 AM IST
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