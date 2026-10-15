Why Mahindra is shifting gears to join the CNG SUV race

So, why is Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s top SUV maker, launching its first CNG SUV, the XUV 3XO ZNG, now?

The answer may lie in changing customer preferences.

CNG is no longer confined to buyers choosing the cheapest hatchbacks or fleet operators trying to cut fuel bills. Indian buyers looking to upgrade to an SUV do not want running costs to burn a hole in their pockets.

Today, almost a quarter of the cars sold in India run on CNG. Factory-fitted CNG vehicles are becoming so popular that even a mass-premium brand such as Kia did not hesitate to enter the segment in September.

CNG penetration has risen sharply among India’s biggest carmakers.

At Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest carmaker by volume, CNG models contribute 43% of total sales. With the launch of CNG-powered Auto Gear Shift variants of the Swift, Dzire and Baleno, the Japanese automaker hopes CNG will account for half of its sales. At Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, CNG-powered vehicles account for 27% of total sales, while CNG penetration at Hyundai Motor India stands at 18%. Unlike Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Hyundai Motor India do not offer CNG options in their mid-size SUV line-ups.

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Factory-fitted CNG gains ground

Factory-fitted CNG vehicles offer buyers greater confidence in warranty support and safety compliance than aftermarket conversion kits. They also provide relatively more boot space than dealership-fitted kits.

CNG buyers have traditionally had to compromise on luggage capacity because of the gas cylinder. The twin-cylinder arrangement now commonly used retains more usable boot space than a single large cylinder, although some space is still sacrificed.

Despite recent CNG price hikes following the West Asia war, buyers continue to see value in the lower running costs of CNG-powered vehicles compared with petrol models. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), CNG penetration in India’s passenger vehicle market reached a record 25.28% in August 2026 before easing to 23.11% in September 2026.

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The newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG delivers a company-certified fuel efficiency of 24.7 km/kg, making it an economical alternative to the petrol-powered XUV 3XO, which offers a claimed mileage of 18.89 km/l for the manual variant. Prices of the 3XO ZNG start from ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).