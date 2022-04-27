Centre to start special vaccination drive in schools after DCGI approves more vax for kids

The central government is planning to run special campaigns to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest after the drug regulator approved three more COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated on Wednesday.

He was interacting with the Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“The schools have opened after long time and some parents are worried by the increased number of cases in some places. And, more and more children are getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Modi.

“In March, campaign to vaccinate 12-14 years of age was started and only yesterday, permission has been granted for Covaxin vaccine for 6 to 12-year-old children. Our priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest. For this, as before, special campaigns will also be needed in schools. Teachers and parents should be aware about this”, said the Prime Minister adding that precautionary dose is available for all adults in the country to strengthen the vaccine protective shield. Teachers, parents, and other eligible people can take precautionary dose, he further added.

As on date, over 96 per cent adult population is vaccinated with at least one dose and about 84 per cent people above 15 years of age have received both the doses.

The Prime Minister emphasized cent percent testing of serious influenza cases and genome sequencing of the positive cases, Covid appropriate behaviour in the public places and avoiding panic. He also emphasized continued upgradation of health infrastructure and medical manpower.

India's drug regulator on Tuesday granted Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin the whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the emergency use approval in children 6-12 years of age.

Bharat Biotech had conducted phase II/III, open-label, and multicenter studies to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in the 2-18 age group. The clinical trials conducted in the paediatric population between June 2021 to September 2021 have shown robust safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity. The data readouts were submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) during October 2021, and received emergency use nod for children aged 12-18 from DCGI during December 2021.



The Hyderabad based company said that Covaxin is formulated uniquely such that the same dosage can be administered to adults and children alike.

Similarly, Biological E. Limited’s (BE), corbevax also received a nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for the 5-12-year age group. The approval comes after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommendation based on the review of interim safety and immunogenicity data of corbevax this age bracket.

Currently, over 3 crore doses of corbevax been administered in children between 12-15 years of age.

“With an approval for the 5-12-year age group, this move will not only reduce the risks children face from the infectious disease, but it will also enable them to concentrate on their education and social development, which were severely impacted by the pandemic. Getting their kids vaccinated will also help ease parents' concerns while sending them to school,” said Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E. Limited.

Drug regulator also granted approval to Cadila for its ZyCoV-D two dose inoculation schedule 28 days apart in the 5-12 age group. Earlier, ZyCoV-D was approved in a three-dose regimen on day 0, day 28 and day 56.



Also Read: Delhi reports over 1,300 COVID cases in 24 hrs, 13% higher than yesterday

Also Read: Delhi: IMD warns of extreme heat, temp rises by 2-3 deg C in most parts