COVID-19: India records 13% weekly rise in fresh cases

After a brief decline in fresh COVID-19 infections, India is again witnessing a rise in cases. In this week, the country has recorded over 13 per cent rise in coronavirus cases, according to the weekly epidemiological update issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO data showed that in the South East Asia region, India was at the second spot after Thailand with 16 672 new cases i.e. 1.2 new cases per 100 000. The daily tally of covid cases has crossed 4,000 this week which was hovering around 2500 for last two weeks. The union health ministry data showed that 4,041 new covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's active caseload currently stands at 21,177. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country's total positive cases. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.73% and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.95%, the union health ministry data showed. Public health experts have said that the Delhi and Mumbai are again recording an increase in COVID-19 cases.

"The rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is due to two main reasons. The first reason is the probable presence of BA. 4 and BA. 5 and the growth advantage that this type of COVID variant possesses. The second reason is that due to reduced social distancing rules and minimum usage of masks by the people in the city, infection is higher," Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant & Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate.

"Also, even though the positivity rate is high, it is not resulting in increased hospital admissions and fatalities, which is a good sign. To tackle the high positivity rate in the state, hospitals across the state have ramped up their facilities, and are ready to tackle any crisis. It is also important to note that the number of admissions to hospitals, ICU units, oxygen requirements, and the mortality rate is relatively low, even in the current scenario," he said adding that the current strain of the virus may however affect elderly patients with comorbidities who may require higher care, including hospitalisation.

The highest numbers are being recorded from Kerala (734), Maharashtra (527) and Karnataka (203). "There is an incident rise in the number of covid cases over the last 10 days most being attributed to travels, social gatherings or ignoring covid appropriate behaviour blatantly also in a few immunocompromised and elderly there has been a spurt. Most cases are being treated by domiciliary management through video consult and no ICU or criticality related to covid reported in the recent past," said Dr. Amitabh Parti, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

