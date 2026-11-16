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Laurus Labs shares plunge 8%: What triggered the decline in this multibagger stock?

Laurus Labs shares plunge 8%: What triggered the decline in this multibagger stock?

LAURUSLABS2,220.00(8.42%)

At this closing level, the stock was down 10.66 per cent from its record high of Rs 2,481.50, scaled on November 11. Despite the recent decline, the multibagger stock has gained 99.72 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 3:53 PM IST
Laurus Labs shares plunge 8%: What triggered the decline in this multibagger stock?On the earnings front, Laurus Labs reported a 126 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 441 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 195 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd slumped 8.39 per cent on Monday to settle at Rs 2,217.05. At this closing level, the stock was down 10.66 per cent from its record high of Rs 2,481.50, scaled on November 11. Despite the recent decline, the multibagger stock has gained 99.72 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

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The fall came after the company's promoters sold 20 lakh shares worth around Rs 500 crore.

On the earnings front, Laurus Labs reported a 126 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 441 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 195 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue increased 33 per cent YoY to Rs 2,206 crore from Rs 1,653 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 78 per cent to Rs 762 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO of Laurus Labs, said, "The company operationalised its first commercial scale peptide plant in Vizag utilising cutting edge operating systems and a significant capacity expansion is already under progress to address surging demand for peptide therapeutics. We also made targeted investments in Oligonucleotides and peptide-resins technologies elevating our integrated CDMO offering."

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Nuvama Institutional Equities said Laurus Labs reported a strong quarter, beating its revenue, EBITDA and PAT estimates by 6 per cent, 16 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. The brokerage attributed the performance to a richer contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) mix and operating leverage.

It also noted that the company's EBITDA margin reached an all-time high of 34 per cent.

"Laurus has maintained FY27–28 capex guidance of Rs 3,000 crore, majority being towards API," Nuvama said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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