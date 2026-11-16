Laurus Labs shares plunge 8%: What triggered the decline in this multibagger stock?

On the earnings front, Laurus Labs reported a 126 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 441 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 195 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue increased 33 per cent YoY to Rs 2,206 crore from Rs 1,653 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 78 per cent to Rs 762 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO of Laurus Labs, said, "The company operationalised its first commercial scale peptide plant in Vizag utilising cutting edge operating systems and a significant capacity expansion is already under progress to address surging demand for peptide therapeutics. We also made targeted investments in Oligonucleotides and peptide-resins technologies elevating our integrated CDMO offering."

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Nuvama Institutional Equities said Laurus Labs reported a strong quarter, beating its revenue, EBITDA and PAT estimates by 6 per cent, 16 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. The brokerage attributed the performance to a richer contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) mix and operating leverage.

It also noted that the company's EBITDA margin reached an all-time high of 34 per cent.

"Laurus has maintained FY27–28 capex guidance of Rs 3,000 crore, majority being towards API," Nuvama said.