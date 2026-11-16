How electrification could cut India's energy import bill by 40% by FY35

Under an accelerated electrification pathway, India’s import bill for crude oil, natural gas and coal would fall to Rs 7.4 lakh crore in FY35, compared with Rs 17 lakh crore on the current trajectory. The saving could amount to Rs 9.6 lakh crore a year by FY35.

By FY45, direct fossil fuel imports would fall to zero, against a business-as-usual bill of Rs 23.3 lakh crore a year. The report finds that electrification is no longer a distant ambition for India: Indian Railways has electrified 99.6% of its broad-gauge network.

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Electric vehicles made up 13.11% of vehicle sales in September 2026, up 84% year on year, and non-fossil sources now account for more than half of installed power capacity.

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As a result, even under business as usual, electricity’s share of India’s energy demand would rise from 29% today to around 32% by FY35. That would put India within reach of the electrification levels now being discussed internationally, without any new policy push.

If things continue as they are, electricity’s share of energy use would reach only 33% by FY45. Meanwhile, total energy demand would more than double and fossil fuel import volumes would grow by 75%. The annual cost of those imports would nearly double, from Rs 12.5 lakh crore to Rs 23.3 lakh crore, even if prices stay at FY25 levels.

“India does not need to be persuaded to electrify. It is already doing it. The real question is whether it electrifies fast enough to change its import reliance. On the current path, electricity’s share keeps creeping up while the fossil fuel import bill keeps growing. The accelerated electrification path is the one where the bill actually starts to shrink,” said Dr Manish Ram, Director, Climate Compatible Futures.

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In the accelerated scenario, electricity’s share rises to 54% of total energy demand by FY35 and 76% by FY45. Direct electricity, green hydrogen and bioenergy together would displace about 87% of the fossil fuels India would otherwise import in FY45.

The findings come in a year that has exposed how costly import dependence can be. Disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since February has pushed Brent crude above $100 a barrel, and India’s crude import bill rose 48% year on year in April–August.

Because oil is priced in dollars, that shock flowed straight into the currency. The rupee fell nearly 8% in 2026 to a record low of 96.90 against the dollar, with oil identified as the biggest driver. India spent $174.9 billion on crude and petroleum products in FY26, about 22% of its total import bill.

