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Did BYD copy JLR’s Defender? Land Rover vows to protect IP amid legal battle

Did BYD copy JLR’s Defender? Land Rover vows to protect IP amid legal battle

JLR says it has “invested billions" in the Defender's design and technology and would take all necessary steps to protect its intellectual property.

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 5:01 PM IST
Did BYD copy JLR’s Defender? Land Rover vows to protect IP amid legal battleThis is not the first time JLR has challenged a Chinese automaker over alleged design similarities

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has vowed to take all necessary steps to protect its intellectual property amid a legal dispute with Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD over allegations that the latter may have copied elements of its iconic Land Rover Defender while developing its SUV, the Ti7.

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“We are determined that we will defend our intellectual property. Range Rover design and technology... we have invested billions of pounds in optimising this. We are not simply going to give it up. We will take whatever action is necessary to protect our intellectual property,” JLR CFO Richard Molyneux said during the company’s Q2 FY27 analyst call.

The lawsuit comes as China’s BYD gears up to launch its seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV, the Ti7, in the UK market in January at a price of £47,995, undercutting the Defender by more than £20,000.

BYD's Ti7 is a seven-seater SUV whose boxy, rugged styling has drawn comparisons with the Land Rover Defender, with some British motoring experts even calling it a “Defender clone” and “copycat Defender”.

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JLR’s court case in The Hague rests on allegations that BYD may have dismantled a Defender to study and reverse-engineer some of its technologies during the development of the Ti7, potentially infringing on JLR's protected intellectual property. However, the allegations have not been established, and it remains unclear whether BYD used any proprietary technology belonging to JLR.

JLR initiated legal proceedings in the Netherlands in August after learning of BYD's plans to sell the Ti7 in Europe. The British automaker obtained a court order allowing it to seize documents from BYD relating to the Chinese company's sales plans.

BYD subsequently challenged the seizure, arguing that the scope of the documents taken was excessive and describing JLR's move as a “fishing expedition”. A Dutch judge ruled on November 12 in BYD's favour, ordering JLR to return and destroy the seized documents and pay BYD's legal expenses.

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The ruling is a setback for JLR in its attempt to investigate the alleged infringement. However, it does not settle the underlying question of whether BYD copied elements of the Defender's design or technology. The dispute comes at a time when

JLR is already struggling in China, one of the luxury automaker’s biggest markets.

Amid stiff competition from local players in China, JLR plans to pivot from producing ICE vehicles under the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Co. JV to purely high-value luxury imports, protect scarcity with a value-over-volume approach and leverage bespoke commissions to target ultra-high-net-worth customers.

Jaguar Land Rover’s sales in China continued to deteriorate in the second quarter of FY27. CJLR sold 1,900 vehicles at the retail level in Q2 FY27, compared with 7,400 in the year-ago quarter. The decline was also sharp sequentially, with volumes down from 5,300 in Q1 FY27. Wholesale volumes fell even more sharply, dropping to 1,000 units in the September quarter from 8,200 a year earlier and 1,900 in the preceding quarter.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 5:01 PM IST
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