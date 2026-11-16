Amid market volatility, EPFO looks to tweak redemption policy for ETF units

Moving away from a First In, First Out policy for selling ETF units, the EPFO has now proposed that ETF units that complete a minimum holding period of five years at any time during the financial year shall be considered eligible for redemption, and the holding period would be subsequently revised.

“As the current policy permits redemption only to the extent of the units invested on a particular day, the redemption value in many cases falls below the prescribed threshold, which leads to non-redemption on several trading days,” a source explained.

Read More: Higher EPS pension: Can EPFO deny benefits over PF trust rules? Pensioners seek Centre's intervention

In fact, due to prevailing market conditions, a fund manager of the EPFO has also indicated that out of 246 trading days in the current fiscal year, the redemption value under the existing policy framework would not meet the SEBI-prescribed minimum transaction size of Rs 25 crore on 159 days in respect of UTI Nifty 50 ETF and on 186 days in respect of the UTI Sensex ETF, they further said.

Advertisement

The EPFO currently invests 15% of fresh accretions to its fund in equity through Nifty 50 and Sensex ETFs. The capital gains arising from redemption of the ETF units are then credited to the Interest Account and later distributed among EPF members as annual interest.

Further, several ETF units could also not be redeemed as the returns did not meet the criteria of the redemption policy that states that the holding period return should be above the average five-year returns of the past 10 years for the respective indices.

In Case You Missed It: New EPFO rules! You can now withdraw EPF money up to 10 times, but not for every need

According to sources, the issue has been discussed at length with the ETF manufacturers as well as CRISIL, which works as the EPFO’s consultant, and it was felt that redemption of ETF units would require a significant improvement in the market conditions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the CBT, which is the apex decision-making body of the EPFO, is also expected to take a call on investing in alternate investment funds managed by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and through the Start-up India Fund of Funds 2.0 scheme managed by SIDBI.

As per the proposal, 3% of fresh accretion can be invested in these funds. This will be channelled as part of investments in asset-backed, trust-structured, trust structured and miscellaneous investments, where the EPFO can invest up to 5% of its accretions.

